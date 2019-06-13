Hall Jnr bullish with Chicago Bull

Fresh from a week off, Chicago Bull is poised to make it three wins from four starts this campaign, when he lines up in the Community TAB Free-For-All Pace (2130m) on Friday night.

The six-year-old was a notable absentee from last week's FFA event, taken out by Luis Alberto.

This week's FFA event has attracted a field of nine, with Chicago Bull's trainer Gary Hall Snr having five of the nine runners.

After a surprise defeat at his second start this campaign at the hands of Whozideawasthis, Chicago Bull was back to his best a fortnight ago when he settled outside and eventually wore down race leader Vultan Tin.

Despite drawing barrier seven for this week's $25,000 event, reinsman Gary Hall Jnr is bullish about Chicago Bull's chances.

"It does look interesting," Hall Jnr said.

"I'm not really sure what happens early, but it probably doesn't concern us too much.

"He's well and he's raring to go.

"He's going to be awfully short, but he should be winning."

Whozideawasthis gets another chance to topple Chicago Bull this week, after he drew barrier two and has just Tommy Be Good to his inside.

Stuart McDonald has stuck with Whozideawasthis, following his fifth placing in last week's FFA.

Lauren Jones is the new driver for the talented Herrick Roosevelt, who lines up for his first start since May 3, when he was unplaced behind Chicago Bull.

A winner at 13 of his 29 starts, Herrick Roosevelt made an encouraging return from a long injury layoff earlier this year and progressed to FFA company.

He starts from barrier three this week and looks set to have his chance to be in the finish from the draw.

Hall Snr also has Tact Major and My Hard Copy in the race.

My Hard Copy made a promising return in last week's FFA, where he ran on gamely from the rear of the field to finish fourth.

Maczaffair looms as the main roadblock to Hall Snr taking out the FFA event, drawing barrier four.

The mare produced a strong performance last week when third to Luis Alberto, her third start back from a spell.

Vincenzo Perrugia and Im Soxy round out the nine horse field, the latter of the two finished second to Luis Alberto last week.

Hall Snr will be hopeful progressive four-year-old Ideal Liner can continue his winning form when he lines up in the Off The Track-More Than Just A Racehorse Pace (2130m).

Ideal Liner has scored five wins from six starts this campaign, including his past four.

His past two wins have both been on Friday night's at Gloucester Park, but will face a tricky test from barrier 11 this week.

Mighty Santanna, Mister Bushido, Warfare and Thereugo have all drawn on the front line ahead of Ideal Liner and will make life tricky for Hall Jnr in the sulky.

Hall Snr and Hall Jnr will also team up with last start winner Mad Robber in the TABtouch-Better Your Industry Pace.