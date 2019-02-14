Hall Jnr inducted into Hall Of Fame

The induction of Robert Peters, Gary Hall Jnr, David Hamer and Old Comrade are several of the highlights of the 2019 WA Racing Industry Hall Of Fame inductees that were announced today by Racing and Wagering Western Australia (RWWA).

They are among twelve new members across the thoroughbred, harness and greyhound codes who will receive their accolades when the star-studded WA Racing Industry Hall Of Fame ceremony is conducted at Crown Perth on February 28.

The 2019 class of intakes in WA racing’s highest honour includes five horses, three associates, two trainers and one jockey, driver and greyhound.

Peters’ elevation is recognition for his unprecedented achievements and feats on the race track as a breeder, owner and administrator. He has amassed more than 1350 victories across Australia including over 200 at stakes level.

At the end of the last racing season Peters had won seven Perth Cups, nine Derbies, thirteen Oaks, four Kingston Town Classics, two Railway Stakes, an Australian Cup, Emirates Stakes and two Goodwood Handicaps.

Gary Hall Jr shares the privilege of becoming the second member of his family to join the elite of WA harness racing after his father Gary Hall Snr’s induction as a trainer in the 2014 intake.

Hall Jr has been Perth’s champion driver for nine seasons, a tally exceeded by fellow inductees Fred R Kersley (17), Frank Kersley (11) and Chris Lewis (10).

A winner of 54 Group races, including three Inter Dominions Championships, Hall Jnr is one of only five drivers to have passed the 2000 career wins mark in Western Australia.

Hamer’s elevation as a greyhound trainer is remarkable when you consider the Victorian-born arrived in Perth with no background or experience in the sport.

Hamer was a five-time leading trainer and prepared three Greyhound of the Year Champions: Pearl King (1980), Icy Monaro (1982) and Blue Echo (1984).

Hamer’s biggest win was the Group 1 Perth Cup with Legatee (1984).

Hamer’s star chaser, Blue Echo, who won 22 of 26 starts in WA, including seven feature races, will also be an inductee later this month.

Thoroughbred Inductees

Easingwold (Horse)

F (Ted) McAuliffe

Old Comrade (Horse)

R G (Bobby) Morley (Jockey)

Robert Peters (Associate)

Harness Inductees

Gary Hall Jnr (Trainer/Driver)

Jack Morris (Horse)

John Hunt (Associate)

Mick Lombardo (Associate)

Norms Daughter (Horse)

Greyhound Inductees

Blue Echo (Greyhound)

David Hamer (Trainer)