Chicago Bull needs harder runs

The Chicago Bull juggernaut continued at Gloucester Park on Friday, but reinsman Gary Hall sounded a note of caution.

“Everything is going to plan, but there comes a time we would like him to have a harder run,” Hall said.

“Just something to test him a bit more because he needs some strengthening runs under his belt before he goes east.

“It’s just unfortunate that some of the horses have fallen away like Soho Tribeca, but he is doing everything we need him to do at the moment.

“It’s a long campaign ahead of him.”

Chicago Bull hasn’t been beaten in his winter campaign, stretching his winning sequence to three in the In Memory Of Leo Walton Pace (2130m).

The raging $1.04 favourite led and was never headed, rating 1:56.8 to score by 4m from stable mate Runrunjimmydunn.

“I’m not sure where we go from here or how many more runs he has,” Hall said.

“But the Victoria Cup is a target on October 13.

“From there it’s exactly a month to the New Zealand Cup.

“The Inters then start on the 1st of December.

“He has a long campaign and travel plans ahead of him if all things go well.”

Chicago Bull capped a top night for the champion driver. Earlier he hit 100 city wins for the season on improving three-year-old colt Speed Man.

Hall modestly downplayed his milestone.

“It’s good to get, but there is a lot of racing now,” Hall said.

“With racing day in, day out, it’s probably easier to get.

“But it’s still a good achievement."