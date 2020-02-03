Hall claims Family grounds for phone refusal

Banned harness racing trainer-reinsman Clinton Hall says he was justified in refusing to surrender his mobile telephone to stewards on Friday.

Hall has been suspended indefinitely for not co-operating in an inquiry into the running of the third race at Gloucester Park on January 24.

Racing and Wagering WA integrity chief Denis Borovica said Hall, after not giving his phone to stewards, had been stood down from training and driving until completion of the investigation.

Several people were quizzed at the track and had their mobile telephones examined by stewards last Friday week when the inquiry opened.

“I handed in my phone to steward Rhys Chappell last Friday week and it was returned,” Hall said yesterday.

“Then, RWWA investigator Geoff Johnson turned up at my home yesterday and wanted to take my phone away.

“After he wouldn’t tell me when it would be returned, I declined to hand it over, on family grounds. “My phone is the only point of contact I have with my young children, who live at Margaret River after a marital split in December. “I wasn’t going to let him take away the phone for an unknown time and prevent me contacting my children.”

Borovica said stewards, when continuing the inquiry, had this week heard allegations that Hall contacted a trainer before the third race last Friday week and breached regulations by suggesting how a horse should be driven. Hall did not have a drive in the race.

Meanwhile, judges belatedly agreed to change placings and declare Jaspervellabeach had dead-heated for first with Gardys Legacy in the last race at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

Gardys Legacy was originally named the winner by a nose from Jaspervellabeach.

However, judges conceded an error had been made after stewards studied the photo finish print and recommended the result be amended.

The new result was announced at 10.45pm, about 40 minutes after the finish.

“I’ve not known of a result being changed in these circumstances for many years,” chief steward Barbara Scott said. “It’s a golden racing rule that the judges’ decision is final.

“But this has become one of the rare times that judges agreed to change a result when stewards gave opinions.”

Meantime, reinsman Michael Grantham received a seven-day suspension and a $400 fine after stewards found him guilty of excessive whip use when driving unplaced Straittothebar in race two on Friday night.