Hall of Famer Bill Galvin passes

Standardbred Canada's Trot Insider has learned that Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Famer William ‘Bill’ Galvin of Mississauga, Ont. has passed away at the age of 89.

A native of Arnprior, Ont., Galvin made a tremendous impact on horse racing in the country -- so much so that he was part of just the second class to be inducted into the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame’s Communicator category.

Galvin was a Canadian horse racing historian, poet, author, publisher, educator, horseman, humanitarian, publicist, former thoroughbred racing official and executive editor of TROT Magazine.

His promotions transcended racing. He led a charge to bring harness racing onto the ice on Ottawa’s Rideau Canal and expose the sport to thousands of potential fans, one of those a young future Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

He started the Race for MS fundraiser to gain exposure for the sport, and ran numerous other high profile campaigns dedicated to the well-being of horse racing during his career. He was also a member of the Advisory board for the School of Equine Studies at Toronto’s Humber College of Applied Arts.

