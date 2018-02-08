Hall of Famer Howard Beissinger, 94, dies

Columbus, OH --- Former Hoof Beats editor and Communicators Hall of Fame member Dean Hoffman has reported that harness racing 'Hall of Famer' Howard Beissinger, 94, died Feb. 6, 2018, in his home state of Ohio.

One of the sport's top trainer/drivers and trotting specialists, Mr. Beissinger won three Hambletonians, with Lindy's Pride (1969), Speedy Crown (1971) and Speedy Somolli (1978). Mr. Beissinger drove Lindy's Pride to win trotting's Big Five in 1969: the Yonkers Trot, Kentucky Futurity, Hambletonian, Dexter Cup and the Colonial.

The third generation Beissinger to make harness racing a profession, he also had Lindy's Crown, who held a world race record of 1:54.4 before Cornstalk broke it in 1984 with a 1:53.4 mile. Cornstalk was also driven by Mr. Beissinger.

He was inducted into the Harness Racing Hall of Fame in 1975.

More information will be posted when available.

USTA Communications Department