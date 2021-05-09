Day At The Track

Hall of Famer Keith Waples dies, age 97

02:03 AM 09 May 2021 NZST
Keith Waples
Courtesy Of Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame

Keith Waples, one of the greatest horsemen in the history of harness racing, has passed away at the age of 97.

Waples was born December 8, 1923 in Victoria Harbour, Ontario. In 1959, Waples became the first driver to record a sub two-minute mile in Canada and the first to win a $100,000 race in Canada.

In 1962, Keith Waples drove Tie Silk to victory in the International Trot at Roosevelt Raceway, and in 1972 with the colt Strike Out, he won the Little Brown Jug, the Adios Pace and Prix d'Été.

Keith Waples was inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 1973, the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame in 1978, and the United States Harness Racing Hall of Fame in 1987. In 2008, Waples was an inductee (Athlete category) of the Midland (Ontario) Sports Hall of Fame.

A full obituary will follow and arrangements will be posted once finalized by the family.

by Steve Wolf, for Harnesslink

