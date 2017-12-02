Hall qualifies eighth Inter Dominion finalist

Western Australian harness racing trainer Gary Hall added further to his training record in Perth Inter Dominions with his brilliant 5yo Chicago Bull qualifying for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion final with wins in heats on the first and last nights of the Championship.

Chicago Bull qualified in second position behind fellow West Australian Soho Tribeca.

Since the first Perth Inter Dominion in 1936 there have been 156 individual starters in a Perth Inter Dominion final and these horses have been trained by 122 individual trainers.

Perth trainer Gary Hall heads the list with a total of seven starters in a Perth Inter Dominion final per medium of The Falcon Strike (2nd in 2004), Faking It (12th in 2004), Im Themightyquinn (1st in 2012), My Hard Copy (6th in 2015), Waylade (7th in 2015), Beaudiene Boaz (3rd in 2016) and Run Oneover (10th in 2016).

Champion New South Wales horseman Brian Hancock has had six starters in a Perth Inter Dominion final with Jikk Adios (10th in 1982), Tallowood Pursuit (7th in 1996), Our Sir Vancelot (retired from race in 1996), Country Ways (5th in 2004), Peggy Dale (9th in 2004) and Selby Bromac (10th in 2004).

The three finalists trained by Brian Hancock in the 2004 final is the record for one trainer in a Perth Inter Dominion final.

Three members of the Kersley family have had a total of twelve starters in a Perth Inter Dominion per medium of Fred R Kersley (5 starters), Fred Kersley Snr (4) and Frank Kersley (3).

A total of five women have previously been involved in the training of a Perth Inter Dominion finalist with four of them as individuals and one, Skye Bond, as part of the training partnership of Greg and Skye Bond.

The five Perth Inter Dominion finalists trained by women are as follows:

1982 Lehigh Lad (2nd) trained by Fran Donohue and driven by Cyril Caffyn

1996 Sunshine Band (2nd) trained by Alison Smith and driven by Chris Gleeson

2004 All Hart (8th) trained by Debra Lewis and driven by her husband Chris Lewis

2012 Can Return Fire (5th) trained by Greg and Skye Bond and driven by Colin Brown

2015 Philadelphia Man (8th) trained by Emma Stewart and driven by Gavin Lang

Skye Bond will have a representative in the 2017 Final in her own right per medium of Galactic Star.

