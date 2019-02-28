Hall's golden streak looks set to continue

Champion reinsman Gary Hall Jnr has formed a devastating combination with Boyanup trainer Justin Prentice and he is optimistic that the purple patch will continue when he drives Sweet N Fast in the opening event, the Westside Auto Wholesale Pace at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

In a remarkable feat over the past week, Hall’s past nine drives for Prentice have resulted in seven wins scoring in the Governor’s Cup with Rocknroll Lincoln last Friday night, with Quick Stride and Fulfil The Dream at Bunbury on Saturday night and with Manning, Major Martini, Know When To Run and Courage To Live at Gloucester Park on Tuesday evening.

Sweet N Fast is a talented four-year-old who was a shade disappointing when fourth behind Soho Chelsea over 1730m last Friday night when he was in the breeze early before being shuffled back to sixth at the bell. He raced three wide for much of the final circuit and battled on gamely from sixth at the 550m. The final quarters were run in 27.9sec. and 28.9sec.

“I think it will pay to forget last Friday night’s run when he did a lot of things wrong and hung really badly,” Hall said. “I thought that he would have just cruised up to them down the back, move into the one-one, and save him for the straight but he just had a lend of me, basically. I think he will put up a better performance this week.”

Sweet N Fast has the ability to overcome the disadvantage of an awkward draw at No. 5. But he will need to be close to his peak to defy expected challenges from the Greg and Sky Bond-trained Hasani, The Trilogy, Vincenzo Peruggia and Ardens Concord.

Vincenzo Peruggia has struck top form for veteran trainer Tony Svilicich with two wins and a close second to Soho Chelsea at his past three starts. The five-year-old possesses dazzling gate speed and Mark Reed is sure to make use of that from out wide at barrier eight. Whether he is able to get to an early lead with plenty of speed on his inside is problematical.

Vincenzo Peruggia warmed up for Friday night’s engagement with a dashing all-the-way victory over Theo Aviator, rating 1.56.4, after a final quarter of 27.7sec.

Hall is also looking for a strong performance from Herrick Roosevelt who will start from barrier five in the 1730m Retravision Pace. At his second outing after a 13-month absence Herrick Roosevelt revealed dazzling gate speed from barrier nine last week, but was unable to get to the front in a 2130m event. He then worked hard in the breeze and fought on grandly to finish third in a three-way photo with Chiaroscuro and Mighty Flying Deal.

“He’s had two good runs under his belt now,” Hall said. “The Art Form (barrier two) is going to be hard to beat, but with Herrick Roosevelt’s class we might be able, from the breeze, to worry The Art Form.”

The Mike Reed-trained The Art Form will be making his first appearance for just over two months and reinsman Mark Reed said: “He’s got blinding gate speed, his work has been really good and the mile should be right up his alley.”