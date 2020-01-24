Bo Mach shocks in the Open Pace

Eddard Hanover blasted out of the gate and Bo Mach was allowed to gain the pocket at the quarter pole. Harness racing driver Tony Morgan and Bo Mach set fractions of 27 55.3 1:23.

Nearing the half, the 8/5 race favorite, Slick Tony, pulled in hopes of finding cover, but Larry Karr went back to the rail.

Slick Tony was then forced to grind 1st up and coverless. Eddard Hanover remained stubborn and would not let Slick Tony clear.

Bo Mach and Corey Callahan drove a perfectly as the pocket rocket. They were able to sneak along the rail and won by a length in 1:50.4.The performance was a lifetime mark and went off at odds of 25-1.

Bo Mach is owned by Howard Taylor and trained by Dylan Davis.

Eddard Hanover cut the mile and finished 2nd for trainer Jeff Cullipher and driver Tony Morgan.

Rock the Nite was forced three wide in the stretch and finished 3rd.

Dexter Dunn drove for trainer Andrew Harris.

Bo Mach

......................................................................................

Hallie’s Comet wins the Blue Hen Pace at Dover Downs on Thursday night.

Late Mail N. left quickly, but allowed Grantmeawish an opportunity to control the race fractions.

Dexter Dunn and Grantmeawish cut fractions of 26.3 55 1:22.1

Hallies Comet pulled at the half and pressured Grantmeawish through a 27.1 third quarter.

Late Mail N remained in the pocket. Beach Art was towed into a 2nd over journey, then tipped three wide entering the stretch.

Little Ben the 6/5 race favorite, was forced 4 wide in the stretch and closed to finish 2nd for trainer Jim King Jr. and driver Tim Tetrick.

Beach Art, last week’s winner, finished third for trainer Arty Foster Jr. and driver Russell Foster.

Hallie’s Comet held on to win the race by a neck in 1:51. Race odds were 6-1.

The winning owners are Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi.

Ron Burke was the trainer and Yannick Gingras was the winning driver.