Day At The Track

Hambletonian Post Draw live on Social Media

07:16 AM 28 Jul 2018 NZST
hambo-hashtag.jpg

The entries, post positions and harness racing morning line odds will be revealed for the Hambletonian and Hambletonian Oaks at the Meadowlands during a live post position draw on Tuesday, July 31 beginning at 2:00 p.m.

The event will be streamed exclusively on the Meadowlands Racetrack Facebook page and YouTube channel. Fans should be sure to "Like" the Facebook page or "subscribe" to the YouTube channel in order to view the stream.

Marc Malusis, co-host of the "Taz and the Moose" CBS Sports Radio morning show will serve as the co-host and celebrity drawmaster.

Rick Zeron, trainer of the 3 year old filly trotter Atlanta who is taking on the boys in the $1 Million Hambletonian, will be a guest on the broadcast.

The $1 Million Hambletonian will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network, 4-5:30 pm on Saturday, August 4.

For more information, visit www.playmeadowlands.com or www.hambletonian.com.

by Rachel Ryan, for the Meadowlands

Includes Video
