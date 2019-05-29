Hightstown, NJ — New Zealand-bred pacing mare Shartin is the No. 1-ranked harness racing horse in this year’s first Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll. The 6-year-old Shartin, a Dan Patch Award winner last season, has won six of seven races this year including the Blue Chip Matchmaker championship, Betsy Ross Invitational and Sam “Chip” Noble III Memorial.

Six-year-old pacing stallion Western Fame, who won the George Morton Levy Memorial Pacing Series championship, is No. 2 followed by 3-year-old colt pacers Captain Crunch, a returning Dan Patch Award winner who is a two-time victor on the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes circuit, and Bettor’s Wish, who captured the Art Rooney Pace. Miami Valley Distaff winner Atlanta, last season’s Trotter of the Year, rounds out the top five.

Commodore Barry Invitational winner Courtly Choice is ranked sixth, followed by Empire Breeders Classic champ Gimpanzee, who was an undefeated Dan Patch Award winner in 2018, and Confederation Cup winner Done Well. Greenshoe, a winner on the New Jersey Sire Stakes circuit, and returning Horse of the Year McWicked, who won a preferred at Woodbine Mohawk Park in his only start of the campaign, complete the top 10.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, which runs weekly through November, does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 1 – 5/28/2019

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Shartin N (28) 6pm 7-6-0-0 $369,500 342 -- 2 Western Fame (3) 6ph 8-5-1-1 $448,800 229 -- 3 Captain Crunch (2) 3pc 2-2-0-0 $57,818 179 -- 4 Bettor’s Wish 3pc 3-3-0-0 $180,000 142 -- 5 Atlanta (1) 4tm 1-1-0-0 $50,000 119 -- 6 Courtly Choice 4ph 3-2-0-0 $74,000 112 -- 7 Gimpanzee 3tc 1-1-0-0 $107,600 84 -- 8 Done Well 4pg 3-2-1-0 $88,870 74 -- 9 Greenshoe 3tc 1-1-0-0 $12,500 72 -- 10 McWicked (1) 8ph 1-1-0-0 $12,580 66 --

Also: Rodeo Rock 64; Highalator, Ideal Jimmy 53; Guardian Angel As 51; Caviart Ally 45; Bettor Joy N 30; Six Pack 23; Sunny Dee 20; Workin Ona Mystery 17; Southwind Ozzi 16; Century Farroh 15; Sintra 14; Apple Bottom Jeans 12; Osterc, Trolley 11; Lather Up 10; Tiger Thompson N 8; All Champy 7; Evident Beauty 6; Phaetosive, Queen Of The Pride 5; Haveoneforme, Kate’s Massive, Swansea 4; Always A Prince, Quincy Blue Chip, Seaswift Joy N 3; Tequila Monday, Thinkbig Dreambig 2; Bestseller Hanover, Cruzado Dela Noche, Sonnet Grace, Rich And Miserable, The Wall 1.

Ken Weingartner

Media Relations Manager

U.S. Trotting Association

www.ustrotting.com