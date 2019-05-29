Day At The Track

05:18 AM 29 May 2019 NZST
Shartin N digs deep to win the Betsy Ross
Lauren Tucker/World Wide Racing Photos.

Hightstown, NJ — New Zealand-bred pacing mare Shartin is the No. 1-ranked harness racing horse in this year’s first Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll. The 6-year-old Shartin, a Dan Patch Award winner last season, has won six of seven races this year including the Blue Chip Matchmaker championship, Betsy Ross Invitational and Sam “Chip” Noble III Memorial.

Six-year-old pacing stallion Western Fame, who won the George Morton Levy Memorial Pacing Series championship, is No. 2 followed by 3-year-old colt pacers Captain Crunch, a returning Dan Patch Award winner who is a two-time victor on the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes circuit, and Bettor’s Wish, who captured the Art Rooney Pace. Miami Valley Distaff winner Atlanta, last season’s Trotter of the Year, rounds out the top five.

Commodore Barry Invitational winner Courtly Choice is ranked sixth, followed by Empire Breeders Classic champ Gimpanzee, who was an undefeated Dan Patch Award winner in 2018, and Confederation Cup winner Done Well. Greenshoe, a winner on the New Jersey Sire Stakes circuit, and returning Horse of the Year McWicked, who won a preferred at Woodbine Mohawk Park in his only start of the campaign, complete the top 10.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, which runs weekly through November, does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

 

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 1 – 5/28/2019

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Shartin N (28)

6pm

7-6-0-0

$369,500

342

--

2

Western Fame (3)

6ph

8-5-1-1

$448,800

229

--

3

Captain Crunch (2)

3pc

2-2-0-0

$57,818

179

--

4

Bettor’s Wish

3pc

3-3-0-0

$180,000

142

--

5

Atlanta (1)

4tm

1-1-0-0

$50,000

119

--

6

Courtly Choice

4ph

3-2-0-0

$74,000

112

--

7

Gimpanzee

3tc

1-1-0-0

$107,600

84

--

8

Done Well

4pg

3-2-1-0

$88,870

74

--

9

Greenshoe

3tc

1-1-0-0

$12,500

72

--

10

McWicked (1)

8ph

1-1-0-0

$12,580

66

--

Also: Rodeo Rock 64; Highalator, Ideal Jimmy 53; Guardian Angel As 51; Caviart Ally 45; Bettor Joy N 30; Six Pack 23; Sunny Dee 20; Workin Ona Mystery 17; Southwind Ozzi 16; Century Farroh 15; Sintra 14; Apple Bottom Jeans 12; Osterc, Trolley 11; Lather Up 10; Tiger Thompson N 8; All Champy 7; Evident Beauty 6; Phaetosive, Queen Of The Pride 5; Haveoneforme, Kate’s Massive, Swansea 4; Always A Prince, Quincy Blue Chip, Seaswift Joy N 3; Tequila Monday, Thinkbig Dreambig 2; Bestseller Hanover, Cruzado Dela Noche, Sonnet Grace, Rich And Miserable, The Wall 1.

 

Ken Weingartner

Media Relations Manager

U.S. Trotting Association

www.ustrotting.com

Stallion Name

Ulf Ohlsson maintains WDC lead
29-May-2019 06:05 AM NZST
Warrawee Ubeaut heads all-stars action
29-May-2019 06:05 AM NZST
Post Time live from Camluck Classic
29-May-2019 05:05 AM NZST
29-May-2019 05:05 AM NZST
American BBQ featured in Pink Restaurant
29-May-2019 04:05 AM NZST
June is jam packed with events
29-May-2019 03:05 AM NZST
Mary Coven, noted horsewoman, dies at 75
29-May-2019 03:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
