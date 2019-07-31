Hambletonian and Grand Circuit draw day

East Rutherford, NJ - The Meadowlands will host the $1,200,000 Hambletonian and its $500,000 filly companion Hambletonian Oaks on the "Greatest Day In Harness Racing" Saturday, August 3 with total purses on the card of nearly $4,000,000.

Sixteen horses were entered for the Hambletonian, resulting in two divisions of the first heat with the top five finishers in the official order returning for the $1,000,000 final (post time 5:14pm) which will be featured during the live broadcast on the CBS Sports Network from 4:00 to 5:30pm.

The entered horses appear below in alphabetical order. Cantab Fashion

Dont Let'em

Forbidden Trade

Gerry

Gimpanzee

Green Manalishi S

Greenshoe

Marseille

Mr Vicktor

Osterc

Pilot Discretion

Reign Of Honor

Soul Strong

Summit In Sight

Super Schissel

Swandre The Giant

The top Grand Circuit stakes on the undercard include;

The $230,000e Sam McKee Memorial FFA Pace with a full field of twelve going the route distance of a mile and one eighth (only stake at the added distance on the day) featuring Lather Up who became the co-fastest horse in Standardbred history by virtue of his 1:46 clocking for a mile in the July 10 Graduate final. The FFA Mare Lady Liberty brings out Shartin N who has had her way with the girls all season and currently sits atop the weekly Top Ten polls among the ten distaffers entered.

The $300,000e John Cashman Memorial FFA Trot fields ten top trotters with Guardian Angel AS coming in from his Spirit of Massachusetts triumph and the streaking Eurobond facing stakes caliber off his record equaling 1:50.2 last week. The $175,000 Dr. John Steele also has ten to go led by the inimitable Hannelore Hanover, at her best once again facing nine rivals.

The $300,000e Cane Pace pits NA Cup winner Captain Crunch against Bettor's Wish in their continuing rivalry among the eight entered. Its companion filly pace the $100,000e Shady Daisy has the best nine currently racing led by Stonebridge Soul.

Freshman trotting stakes the $324,550 Peter Haughton Memorial for the colts and $310,700 Jim Doherty Memorial for fillies round out the Grand Circuit part of the 16 race extravaganza with post time at noon.

The Hambletonian will be drawn live at 2:00pm today on The Meadowlands Facebook page . Check the complete draw later today on The Meadowlands website where you'll also find all pertinent information on the day's racing and all planned activities.