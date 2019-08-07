Hambo Day has impact on Top Ten Poll

Hightstown, NJ — Hambletonian Day had an impact on the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, as four winners from the afternoon vaulted into the harness racing top 10.

Leading the group, at No. 6, was Hambletonian champion Forbidden Trade. He was joined by Hambletonian Oaks winner When Dovescry (8th), Peter Haughton Memorial winner Real Cool Sam (9th) and James Doherty Memorial winner Hypnotic AM (10th).

Shartin N, who became the fastest female pacer in history with her 1:46.4 win in the Lady Liberty, remained in the No. 1 position. Lather Up, who became the first pacer to break the 2:00 barrier at the distance of 1-1/8 miles by winning the Sam McKee Memorial in 1:59.2, moved from fourth to second.

Atlanta, who was idle, dropped from second to third while Captain Crunch, who captured the Cane Pace, improved from sixth to fourth. Hambletonian runner-up Greenshoe completed the top five.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, which runs weekly through November, does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 11 – 8/6/2019

Rank Name (First Votes) A/G/S Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Shartin N (32) 6pm 13-12-0-0 $742,927 347 1 2 Lather Up (3) 4ph 10-7-0-1 $518,448 312 4 3 Atlanta 4tm 7-6-1-0 $438,330 236 2 4 Captain Crunch 3pc 7-5-0-0 $651,402 234 6 5 Greenshoe 3tc 7-5-2-0 $586,500 171 3 6 Forbidden Trade 3tc 8-5-2-1 $631,356 135 — 7 Bettor’s Wish 3pc 8-5-3-0 $624,544 107 5 8 When Dovescry 3tf 5-2-2-1 $285,540 67 — 9 Real Cool Sam 2tg 5-5-0-0 $216,998 48 — 10 Hypnotic AM 2tf 4-4-0-0 $196,932 43 —

ALSO: Manchego 39; Gimpanzee 38; Millies Possesion 27; Southwind Ozzi 26; Tall Drink Hanover 18; Crystal Fashion 17; Best In Show 10; Guardian Angel As, Hannelore Hanover 7; McWicked, This Is The Plan 5; Century Farroh, Green Manalishi S, JK First Lady, Western Fame 4; Stonebridge Soul 3; Caviart Ally, Workin Ona Mystery 2; Sister Sledge, Tall Dark Stranger, Tequila Monday 1.

by Ken Weingartner, USTA Media Relations Manager