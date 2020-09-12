Hambo winner takes Simcoe Stakes

MILTON, ON - September 11, 2020 - Harness racing Hambletonian champion Ramona Hill made a successful return to Woodbine Mohawk Park on Friday night.

Sophomore trotters took their turn in the Simcoe Stakes spotlight Friday with three divisions, two for fillies and one for the boys.

Tony Alagna trainee Ramona Hill turned in an easy-looking victory in her $88,894 Simcoe division for driver Andrew McCarthy. The daughter of Muscle Hill got away third and calmly moved to the lead in the second-quarter, posting fractions of :57, 1:25.1 before a :28.1 final-quarter.

Ramona Hill stopped the clock in 1:53.2, defeating her nearest rival by 5 ½ lengths. Susies Lady rallied for second, while Trina and Modern Mass completed the top-four.

To see the race replay, click here.

"She felt very strong," said McCarthy. "It worked out where I got to sit her in there for a second and then move to the front and she did that as easy as she likes and was very strong finishing."

Ramona Hill's last visit to Woodbine Mohawk Park saw her win the Breeders Crown from post-ten. This season has been nearly perfect with five wins in six starts to bring her career record to 11 for 13. Her latest victory brings her seasonal earnings to $775,982 and career earnings to nearly $1.3 million for owners Brad Grant, Crawford Farms Racing, Robert LeBlanc and In The GYM Partners.

Ramona Hill, who is eligible to next Saturday's (September 16) Elegantimage, had $54,398 wagered on her to win from a pool of $62,884.

Owner Grant made it a sweep of Friday's Simcoe Filly Trot, as Warrawee Vicky came through in the $88,895 first division.

Driven by Doug McNair, Warrawee Vicky received a two-hole trip behind Whose Blues and just reached up in the final strides to win a four-across finish in 1:54. She Rocks Kemp finished second by a head, while Whose Blues was third by a neck and a rallying Princesspartypants crossed the line fourth by half a length.

To see race replay, click here.

A daughter of Royalty For Life , Warrawee Vicky is now three for six on the campaign with nearly $150,000 earned for owner Grant. The OSS Gold winner is trained by Scott McEneny and now sports career numbers of eight wins and over $300,000 in earnings. She is eligible to the upcoming Elegantimage Stakes.

Warrawee Vicky paid $16.70 to win.

Jula Trix Treasure came first up to win the $167,511 Simcoe for three-year-old trotting colts and geldings. Yannick Gingras guided the Ake Svanstedt trainee to the 1:53.4 score.

Capricornus made the front in the second-quarter, posting a :56 half. Jula Trix Treasure got underway from fifth nearing the half and would march up and around the leader to hit three-quarter in 1:25.2.

The stretch drive saw Jula Trix Treasure close out the victory with a :28.2 final-quarter to defeat Threefiftytwo by half a length. Horse Trader rallied for third, while Beyond Kronos was fourth.

To see race replay, click here.

A son of Trixton , Jula Trix Treasure is now three for 10 on the season with $166,335 earned for owners Jula Racing Inc. The sophomore trotter increases his career numbers to five wins and over $180,000 banked.

Jula Trix Treasure is eligible to the upcoming Canadian Trotting Classic. He paid $8.20 to win.

