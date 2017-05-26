Handciappers weigh in on Molson Pace

London, May 25, 2017 -- This Friday evening at The Raceway at Western Fair District, harness racing fans will be treated to another terrific Molson Pace card featuring 12 races and some of the sports brightest starts.

With the post positions announced this past Monday, horseplayers have been sharpening their pencils to take advantage of the strong wagering menu.

The Molson Pace, slated for Race 12, features eight of the sport's top free-for-all pacers for a purse of $150,000.

Offering up their thoughts on the big night are Hall of Fame handicapper, statistician, broadcaster and historian Bob Heyden and HRU columnist Dean Towers along with track announcer Shannon 'Sugar' Doyle.

Bob Heyden

1. What's your initial thought on the field for this year?

There seem to be two possibilities in the race, in my opinion. Jordan Stratton dictates the race with Bit Of A Legend or pure mayhem.

2. What type of wager would you be apt to play?

Triactor - That's why I put in the #1 (Bit Of A Legend) and backed it up with 7 (Rockin Ron) & 8 (Night Pro).

3. Provide a Late Pick 4 ticket (9-12)

235/468/56/178 Cost: $54

4. Anything else to watch for?

Bit Of A Legend N not only swept the Levy last year, he posted the single biggest season ever for a down Under horse with over $700,000. Any breather at all and this race is over for the rest of them. But, in the event everyone half loses their mind, it is going to be a mad dash home and I want prices-the boxcar types.

Dean Towers

1. What's your initial thought on the field for this year?

At first glance when I saw probable race favorite Bit of a Legend draw the rail I thought we might be looking at a walk over. But after I dug into the race I was thrilled at this year's edition. Almost every horse has gate speed and most are half mile track specialists. I watched Clear Vision win last week at the Meadowlands and he's sharp; and Fool Me Once has looked excellent of late. From the second tier Night Pro has a nice chance to trip out. It's just a wonderful race.

2. What type of wager would you be apt to play?

I'm a big fan of the super high five on half mile tracks. The takeout is great and it gives your mind a handicapping test - who may land where, what can we take a stab at for a price? If this race goes some crazy fractions - which on paper it may - this bet can pay boxcars.

3. Provide a Late Pick 4 ticket (9-12)

23457/135/7/1348 Cost: $60

4. Anything else to watch for?

Maybe the most talked about card on a half mile track every year in Canada is the Gold Cup and Saucer. However, from top to bottom, with great horses, good drivers and a nice betting menu with good pool size to bet into, Molson Pace night is my favorite half mile track evening of the entire calendar.

Shannon 'Sugar' Doyle

1. What's your initial thought on the field for this year?

It's the deepest field of Invite pacers I've even seen on a half mile track in Canada! They've all been there & done that... What a super nice group of horses!

2. What type of wager would you be apt to play?

It's all about the Super Hi 5 wager for me. I'd likely play the 1 (Bit Of A Legend N) & 3 (Clear Vision) in the top spots for Triactor, Superfecta & HI5 plays - they drew well in here, so it's all based on post position for me. Using 4 (Fool Me Once), 6 (Sunfire Blue Chip) & 8 (Night Pro) for 2nd, 3rd & 4th... Then hit the ALL button to complete the HI5.

3. Provide a Late Pick 4 ticket (9-12)

456/134589/45/13 Cost: $72

4. Anything else to watch for?

With the addition of drivers like Doug McNair, Mark MacDonald & Brett Miller - among others - look for lots of early speed & great flow throughout the program. It will be 'On' this Friday night in London!

The wagering menu on Friday will include a $5,000 guaranteed early Pick-3, $10,000 guaranteed early Pick-4, $15,000 guaranteed late Pick-4 and the addition of a third Super Hi-5 - all low 15 per cent takeout wagers

First race post is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.