Handicapping the Spirit Trot and Barton Pace

Plainville, MA --- Some of the top harness racing handicappers in North American give their selections for the $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace and the $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot that will be contested when the Grand Circuit rolls into Plainridge Park on Sunday (July 28).

Post time for the first race is 2 p.m.

Gordon Waterstone - Associate Editor, The Horseman And Fair World

$100,000 Clara Barton Pace

3 - Shartin N - Easy finding the winner here as the Queen of the division isn't relinquishing her crown.

2 - Apple Bottom Jeans - Has the tactical speed to be in position to get a nice piece.

5 - Bettor Joy N - Been chasing her star stablemate all year and will likely do so here again.

$250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot

6 - Guardian Angel As - Has been on a roll of late, could not overcome the tough post last time out at Meadowlands.

7 - Fiftydallarbill - No chance last two starts against trotting stars, but has been right there for the most part.

1 - Weslynn Dancer - Lone mare in the field should get a great trip from the inside post position.

Dave Brower - Oddsmaker and Broadcaster - Meadowlands Racing and Entertainment

$100,000 Clara Barton Pace

3 - Shartin N - It is virtually impossible to go against this mare. She's been invincible all season and handles all size tracks. Post is a plus as well.

2 - Apple Bottom Jeans - This one looks to be the next best since she can sprint off the car and look to follow the favorite.

5 - Bettor Joy N - She figures to pick up the pieces from the rest, provided she's not trip or pace compromised.

$250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot

3 - Trolley - I'll take a shot with Trolley to upset. Erv and Marcus Miller have him good again, and with post edge on the favorite, he might be able to steal away at a price.

6 - Guardian Angel As - He might be the best older trotter in North America, but he will have to bounce back from a tough post in a race that hasn't been kind to favorites.

1 - Weslynn Dancer - The lone mare in the race is in a nice spot to step up and showcase her talent if she sits, saves and rallies late.

Michael Carter - Social Media/Publicity Coordinator USTA

$100,000 Clara Barton Pace

3 - Shartin N - Who has been better than Shartin N in the mare division as of late. She enters the race having won 10 of 11 starts in 2019 and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

2 - Apple Bottom Jeans - Has really shown a lot of promise as of late and while her most recent form shows her not winning, she does have five wins to her credit this year with over $200,000 in the bank. I think she has a sneaky chance to possibly upend the favorite.

6 - Baron Remy - Recently tied a world-record at Northfield Park on July 19 having won by 4-3/4 lengths. She draws a little tough, but has proven she can handle an outside draw. That effort last week is really hard to ignore, she seems to be on the upswing.

$250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot

1 - Weslynn Dancer - I had the luxury of calling her qualifier at The Meadowlands where she was prepping for this race after making a break in the Cleveland Trotting Classic. I want to say that maybe she just didn't take to the track that night. Plainridge is a bigger surface and should be more suited to her capability.

3 - Trolley - This talented horse has been sneaky good as of late against some really good company. This field came up just to his liking I believe as there is a good amount of talent, but I think they are all on the same playing field. He is as versatile as they come and should be able to get into a good stalking spot.

6 - Guardian Angel AS - Won the Cleveland Trotting Classic at Northfield Park and after a couple week hiatus, just did not take to The Meadowlands surface. That effort that night is making me shy away, but he is a talented horse who shouldn't be over looked.

Garnet Barnsdale - Public Handicapper for DRF Harness

$100,000 Clara Barton Pace

3 - Shartin N - is simply too good for these and is sure to go off at 1 to 9 in this field. It's best to seek value underneath here.

1 - Kimberlee - comes off a lifetime- best score and she may offer some exacta value with the step up in class. She could trip out here.

2 - Apple Bottom Jeans - is always in the mix and she sit a nice trip and hit the board again.

$250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot

1 - Weslynn Dancer - is likely to get overlooked here coming off a break in stride, but her strong 2nd to Atlanta in the Armbro Flight puts her right there with these; call to upset.

6 - Guardian Angel As - had a perfect tightener for this and he is sure to be put into action much earlier here. He's the horse to beat.

3 - Trolley - has been solid most of the year and he can get a trip and take a share in this spot.

Mike Bozich - Track Announcer at Harrah's Philadelphia - Post Time with Mike and Mike

$100,000 Clara Barton Pace

2 - Apple Bottom Jeans - was a bit out of range her last two efforts vs. Shartin N. She is the likely pocket-sitter.

3 - Shartin N - is the queen, but gives back little value to the punter. We'll try to beat her.

5 - Bettor Joy N - will need striking position and a pace breakdown to score the upset.

$250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot

4 - Mambo Lindy - has home court advantage and has proven he can go with these in the past.

6 - Guardian Angel As - had no chance from poor position in his most recent, but the world-record holder has been ultra sharp this season.

1 - Weslynn Dancer - nearly beat the great Atlanta in the Armbro Fling at Mohawk a few starts ago. She's more than capable with the right journey.

Derick Giwner - Editor - DRF Harness

$100,000 Clara Barton Pace

3 - Shartin N

2 - Apple Bottom Jeans

5 - Bettor Joy N

Shartin N is the best pacing mare in North America and perhaps the best horse. It is difficult to imagine her losing.

$250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot

3 - Trolley

6 - Guardian Angel As

5 - The Veteran

Trolley isn't the best horse in this race but he has a post edge on Guardian Angel As which should provide a tactical edge if driver Marcus Miller gets uber-aggressive.

Tim Bojarski - Racing Media Relations - Plainridge Park

$100,000 Clara Barton Pace

3 - Shartin N - The Queen is simply the toughest pacing mare I have ever seen. She has no quit in her and doesn't know where the wire is. I don't see her changing her ways today.

2 - Apple Bottom Jeans - Should get the perfect trip and has won at Plainridge in the past. I think she has the only chance of an upset.

5 - Bettor Joy N - Would be the star in anyone's barn, but will have to watch stablemate Shartin N win again.

$250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot

6 - Guardian Angel As - Comes into this race off four straight tough wins and an even tougher parked outing. He is tight and right so say good night!

3 - Trolley - Had a very successful campaign at the Meadowlands this year and seems to be peaking at the right time. He will be dangerous.

4 - Mambo Lindy - Knows this track very well and the short field plays right into his hands. Could be the price play of the day!

Bob "Hollywood" Heyden - Historian-Meadowlands Racing and Entertainment

$100,000 Clara Barton Pace

3 - Shartin N - doesn't carry her track around and loves what she's doing-we may be looking at the #1 earning female of all time when done.

2 - Apple Bottom Jeans - can sprint with the best of them and that should help secure position here.

5 - Better Joy N - is the down under stablemate to the HOY runnerup; she has all kinds of ability herself and can pace with the rest of these ladies for sure.

$250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot

7 - Fiftydallarbill - was originally thought of as some kind of Indiana fluke (Breeders Crown winner at 2) He's spent about a year and a half showing that is NOT the case.

6 - Guardian Angel - has been one of the better stories of the year and will have to keep on improving to better this talented bunch.

3 - Trolley - went well on both ends last out-likely with an eye on this one. He's been sharp pretty much all year long and his best days are still in front of him.

James Witherite - Race Caller / "Trip Note Master"

$100,000 Clara Barton Pace

3 - SHARTIN N - remains the class of the division after victory over nine furlongs in the Golden Girls. She's gone some monstrous miles this season and has tackled all comers. Once again, she's the mare to beat.

2 - APPLE BOTTOM JEANS - emerged from traffic to just miss Shartin N By a length in the Golden Girls after consistently good showings in series and stakes action. Expect her to be close to the action with ease.

7 - KAITLYN N - has been out of action since April, but her Yonkers qualifier last Friday indicates fitness. Forgive her effort in the Matchmaker final given she chased without cover into a pretty stout middle half.

$250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot

6 - GUARDIAN ANGEL AS - should have a more direct journey here than he did in New Jersey behind JL Cruze and Trolley. He showed ability to absorb and deliver pressure alike in May and June stakes assignments.

3 - TROLLEY - has been just a cut below in marquee events, but that has largely been a byproduct of unfavourable journeys. Note his first-over push in the Maxie Lee and excess cover three back. He can threaten if more directly involved.

1 - WESLYNN DANCER - takes on the boys after chasing for second behind 2018 Hambletonian winner Atlanta in the Armbro Flight and the Miami Valley Distaff. Her qualifier a fortnight ago indicates fitness.

Consensus

$100,000 Clara Barton Pace

3 - Shartin N

2 - Apple Bottom Jeans

5 - Bettor Joy N

$250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot

6 - Guardian Angel As

1- Weslynn Dancer

3 - Trolley

By Tim Bojarski, for Plainridge Park and the HHANE