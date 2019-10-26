Handicapping Breeders Crown Weekend

Harnesslink’s North America and Europe editor, Hall of Famer Steve Wolf, is putting his handicapping abilities on the line for the Breeders Crown weekend at Mohawk Park.

Here are Steve’s selections with comments for both Friday and Saturday night’s Breeders Crown races.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

6th race $786,000 2YO Filly Trot

#1 HYPNOTIC AM – Unbeaten streak came to an end last week in elimination division. Chapter Seven daughter had been flawless before that and feel she can avenge her defeat and wire the field in Breeders Crown final.

#2 SISTER SLEDGE – Gingras gave her perfect trip last week and she beat Hypnotic AM. She should get same kind of trip again Friday and could well beat top choice in stretch battle.

#5 MS SAVAHHAH BELLE – Gets first time Tim Tetrick, but filly has been so good winning four of last five starts that she figures to get a good trip and should hit the board.

7th race $786,000 2YO Filly Pace

#4 NEW YEAR – Going against the big favorite here. This colt has been super for Corey Callahan/Ross Croghan and showed me plenty of true grit to win. Late bloomer has won four of his five lifetime starts and in perfect spot to score from.

#1 LYONS SENTINEL – Won with ease in BC elim in 1:50.3. Currently on impressive seven-race win streak and all handicapping logic says this is the top choice. Has won from on and off the pace.

#3 PRICELESS – On a four-race win streak and came to Mohawk last week from Hoosier Park and won by over four lengths. In tougher here but should be a contender all the way.

8th race $786,000 2YO Colt Trot

#9 REAL COOL SAM – Undefeated with a dead heat score last start. Checking back shows he had the nine post before and won with ease in a Peter Haughton elim. Needs only to overcome outside post to win again.

#8 CAPRICORNUS – Has been really competitive in Grand Circuit and needs only to work out live cover from outside post and will close at the finish.

#4 AMIGO VOLO – Has been making breaks last two starts, one of which he won the race. As long as this one minds it manners it will have a shot to hit the board.

9th race $786,000 2YO Colt Pace

#3 PAPI ROB HANOVER – First or second last six starts and has never been off the board. Won BC elim last week with authority. The kind of authority that makes him a repeat winner.

#7 TALL DARK STRANGER – Saw unbeaten streak come to an end last week in BC elim. Will be gunning for the lead again and might be able to go all the way. Has been great all season.

#4 CATTLEWASH – Raced well for first-time Louis Philippe Roy last week and needs only to get some live cover to be very close in here.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

2nd Race $393,000 Older Mare Pace

#1 SHARTIN N – The Queen of Harness Racing saw her 14-race win streak come to a close two weeks ago. Then she wins qualifier with ease in 1:51.1. She is in fit form and ready to blow away this field as she has done all season long.

#3 CAVIART ALLY – Was at her best in beating Shartin N two weeks ago. Now she faces her again and should get the trip but as most of the season she just can’t catch her every week.

#4 YOUAREMYCANDYGIRL – Raced last week against some great older horses and held her own for third place finish. I see her being able to do the same here.

3rd Race $425,750 Older Mare Trot

#4 MANCHEGO – Here is a 99.9% winner. Tough mare has been at her best and on a four-race win streak. She has beaten most of the mares she faces tonight and will do it again.

#3 PLUNGE BLUE CHIP – First, second or third every start except when against top pick. Can race well from on or off the pace for trainer/driver Ake Svanstedt, just can’t seem to be able to beat Manchego.

#10 EMOTICON HANOVER – Far outside post may just force this mare to leave, which she shows doing well every week. Has to get into the fray early to have any shot of getting a good check from post 10.

4th Race $655,000 3YO Filly Trot

#9 ONLY TAKE CASH – Liked her last week but was beaten by another good filly. Has no choice but to leave from post nine and force her to press the front. From there she can surprise everyone with a big score.

#1 THE ICE DUTCHESS – Logical top choice here after what looked like an easy score. Figures to try and wire the field again but too much on the line and will get pressed hard for control of the lead.

#5 WHEN DOVESCRY – Hambletonian Oakes winner keeps racing her heart out all season with good results, just not winning all the time. May cut the mile here but at a price. Can hold on for a check.

5th Race $720,000 3YO Filly Pace

#5 WARRAWEE UBEAUT – Last year’s top 2yo filly has reached peak form this year with seven straight wins. She crushed the field last week in BC elim. In case of early speed duel for the lead, this filly can also race from off the pace.

#2 SUNNY DEE – This filly can be hot for the lead or sit the pocket trip to try and score form. In perfect post position for a big effort.

#3 TREACHEROUS REIGN – Put in poor effort in last start at Red Mile. Rested and should be ready for strong mile in BC Final. Also, can do well from on or off the pace.

6th Race $655,000 Open Horse Pace

#8 McWICKED – Last two starts for this world class pacers have been tremendous wins despite hoof problems. He seems to be able to get parked out first-over and grind his opponents down and get his nose up before the wire. Amazing $5 million winner takes another Breeders Crown.

#7 DORSODURO HANOVER – Has been seeing the heels of McWicked for most of the season. Seems only to be able to win when McWicked is not in the field. That’s not the case today for this fast class top horse. Second best in here.

#2 JIMMY FREIGHT – Gives it his all every week but comes up short at the wire in post cases. Game performer is in front of his home crowd and with good inside post will be heard from in this race as he always is.

7th Race $655,000 3YO Colt Trot

#4 GREENSHOE – The horse to beat in here for sure. Top son of Father Patrick is on a five-race winning streak, having beaten most in this field throughout the season. As long as he minds his manners, he will be tough to beat one he gets rolling along.

#8 FORBIDDEN TRADE – Hambletonian winner has done OK since big triumph, racing mainly in Ontario Sire Stakes, but tonight he faces the best in the country again. Needs to overcome outside post and get dream trip to have a chance against top choice.

#2 DON’T LET’EM – Coming off big score last week in BC elim division and draws very well in here. With gate speed and post two he should cut the mile and may hold on a long way against tough opponents.

8th Race $786,000 3YO Colt Pace

#5 BETTOR’S WISH – With 12 wins in his 16 starts, $1,367,000 in earning this season and on a four-race winning streak, Bettor’s Wish is heading towards Dan Patch Award honors and needs only to win tonight to seal it up. He can do it from on or off the pace as he has done most of the season for driver Dexter Dunn.

#6 BEST IN SHOW – Meadowlands Pace winner has yet to win since big score in July but seems to be always in the hunt no matter what post he starts from. I see Bob McClure doing it again in here with dramatic race finish.

#4 DANCIN LOU – Sports ten wins this year and last two have been super strong. Showed last week how great a closer he is with BC elim win in 1:50.1.

9th Race $655,000 Horse Open Trot

#1 BOLD EAGLE – Race fans will now get to see one of the all-time great trotters from Europe here in North America. I have followed Bold Eagle’s career since he was a two-year-old and saw what great speed and ability he has. Should be a like a sprint for him going just one mile in distance and look for him to blow away the field.

#6 ATLANTA – Provided this great mare does not quit by the three-quarters, she can be a real tigress in against male opposition. May not be good enough to beat Bold Eagle, but certainly second best.

#10 SIX PACK – Game horse needs only to overcome far outside post to be a factor in here. Ake Svanstedt knows what to do to get his horse in the hunt despite starting from post 10 and can be on the board with some racing luck. We know Ake will be gunning him at some point in the mile.