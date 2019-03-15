Handsandwheels gets his chance

The unfortunate scratching of WA Pacing Cup winner Rocknroll Lincoln has opened up the opportunity for Handsandwheels to score another feature race win in the four and five-year-old Championship (2130m) at Gloucester Park tomorrow night.

Handsandwheels recorded his first feature win since the 2017 WA Derby in last month’s Group 2 RWWA Cup and proved himself as a Free-For-All horse on the rise.

He continued his solid form with a tough fourth to El Jacko in the Pinjarra Cup on March 4.

He gets another chance for a Group 2 win in tomorrow night’s $50,000 event, where he has drawn barrier one.

The Justin Prentice-trained Rocknroll Lincoln, who had drawn barrier nine and looked the main danger to Handsandwheels, was withdrawn earlier today due to bruising in his feet.

Prentice said he wasn’t 100 per cent happy with Rocknroll Lincoln and said the five-year-old would now be spelled, with a view towards next year’s WA Pacing Cup.

Aiden De Campo has the drive on Handsandwheels, trained by his father Andrew, tomorrow night and said the five-year-old deserved to be the one to beat off his recent form.

“He’s going great,” he told RWWA Harness.

“His Pinjarra Cup run was good and his work since then has been good too.

“We were looking for the right race for him and this looks to be that right one.”

De Campo said he expected to hold the lead from the favourable draw, but acknowledged the short-priced favourite Handsandwheels would still have his work cut out to win the race.

“He’s got good gate speed and I can’t imagine anything else would want to pressure us,” he said.

“There’s no such thing as a good thing in racing though.

“There are still some well performed horses in the race.”

Handsandwheels is now a $1.07 favourite with TABtouch, ahead of Clarenden Hustler ($10) and Hasani ($12).

De Campo takes the drive on $51 outsider Walsh in the Sales Classic for the three-year-old Colts and Geldings (2130m), but conceded the gelding would have his work cut out to beat star trio Patrickthepiranha, Shockwave and Its Rock And Roll.

Prentice has the short-priced favourite Has No Fear in the Sales Classic for the three-year-old fillies and hopes to launch a WA Oaks campaign off the back of it.

De Campo’s only other drive of the evening is in the opening event with Smoldering Ashes, who he felt could fill a minor placing from barrier 11.

“We will drop back to the fence and hopefully be three back,” De Campo said.

“If he gets the splits he can figure in the finish, if he doesn’t we will bring him back again next week and have another go.”

