Handsome Brad wins Gr. II Jamtlands Stora Pris

June 6, 2020 - A good V75 harness racing program was presented today under clouds and periodic rain at Ostersund.

The V76-6 (purse to winner 125,000SEK, 1640 meters autostart, 12 starters) saw Only One Winner (10g Scarlet Knight -Electra Bac- Indian Silver ) record a 1.11.6kr nifty score at 5.98/1 odds.

Bjorn Goop trains and reined the now 15-time career winner in 54 starts for 1,427,928SEK earned.

Highspirit (12g Super Arnie -Spirituell- Sugarcane Hanover ) was second from post 12 with trainer Troels Andersen aboard.

Third home was From The Mine (8g From Above -Kalmans Tap Girl- Tap In ) with Magnus A. Djuse at the lines.

Only One Winner

The day’s feature was the Gr. II V75 Gold named the Jamtlands Stora Prix (500,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart, 10 starters).

The veteran classmaster Handsome Brad (7m Brad de Veluwe -Ukrica M- Red Xing ) rallied to score for Carl Johan Jepson clocked in 1.12.3kr.

Off at 8.9/1 odds Brad recorded his 13th career victory in 52 starts now for 5,069,036SEK earned.

Italy’s Velvet Gio (6g Nad Al Sheba =Mind Wise As- Lemon Dra ) was second for Ulf Ohlsson with third to Very Kronos (6m Ready Cash -Glide About- Yankee Glide ) handled by Erik Adielsson for trainer Svante Bath.

Rains poured heavily midway during this affair.

Handsome Brad

Thomas H. Hicks