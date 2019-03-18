Handsome Brad wins in Sweden

Saturday’s V75 harness racing card in Sweden was at Mantorp. The big races were the STL Gold worth 200,000SEK to winner of the 2140 meters autostart event contested by seven upper level campaigners.

The 1.13.1kr timed winner was 3.4/1 Handsome Brad (6m Brad de Veluwe -Ulrica M-Red Xing) with Carl Johan Jepson aboard.

This was the first 2019 appearance for the now 11 time career winner of 2,212,543SEK. Second was 7.3/1 Vasterboonthenews (11g Credit Winner-Sandra Dime-Alf Palema) with Orjan Kihlstrom up and third was 3.7/1 Milligan’s School (6m Yankee Glide-Tori Ann-SJs Photo) for Ulf Eriksson.

This one was bred in the USA (Ohio) by Dick and Joyce McClelland.

The co-featured Kjell P Dahlstroms Minne (200,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart, nine starters) saw the 1.8/1 favorite Zack’s Zoomer (5m Deweycheatumnhowe-Passageway-Angus Hall) score timed in 1.14.1kr.

The Stall TZ owned and Stefan Melander trained winner secured his 15 th career victory with Orjan Kihlstrom up this day, in 37 starts now for 2,712,260SEK earned, with this first 2019 start.

Brittany Farms bred Zack’s Zoomer last raced in the USA for Erv Miller in October 2017. 12.9/1 Catch My Love (5f Symphonic Hanover-Give Me Your Love-Pine Chip) took second ahead of 4/1 Transcendence (5g Maharajah-Full Authority-Scarlet Knight).