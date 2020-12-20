Hanna des Molles wins Criterium des 3 Ans

Hanna des Molles (3f Village Mystic -Ultimate Jet) took today’s Criterium des 3 Ans (Gr. I, purse 170,000€, 2700 meters for three-year olds) timed in 1.13.9kr and reined by Alexandre Abrivard.

This 8.9/1 odds harness racing outsider is trained by L.Cl. Abrivard as she won for the sixth time in her career that has now yielded 265,720€ in lifetime earnings. The 20/1 Havanaise (3f Ricimer -Version Philo) took second for Frank Nivard ahead of 3.6/1 Hooker Berry (3m Booster Winner -Osaka Berry) and trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire. 6.1/1 Hokkaido Jiel (3m Brillantissime -Victor Jiel) was fourth for P-Y Verva. The highly regarded Helgafell was scratched.

There were several other interesting races on the program including the Prix de Briare (purse 44,000€, 2700 meters for European eligibles) and it went to 9/1 odds Eliot d’Ambri (6g Ti Punch Ribver -Rivale du Relais) handled by Alexandre Abrivard. Clocked in 1.13.7kr, the Eddy Planchenault trainee scored for the ninth time in his career and boosted this life earnings to 223,540€. 5.1/1 Dorado Bello and 2.1/1 Vincent Ferm took the next two checks.



Eliot d’Ambri

Fast class performers then contested the Gr. III Prix Jean Dumouch (purse 75,000€, 2850 meters for European eligibles) and the 4/10 favorite Dorgos de Guez (7g Romcok de Guez -Lady Fromentro) raced outside the leaders until surging past in the lane for the 1.13.6kr timed verdict. Jean Michel Bazire drove his trainee for owner Ecurie Vautors to his 28th career victory now for 842,330€ earned. 6.1/1 odds Anzi des Liards (10g Look de Star) stormed home for second driven by Romain Derieuz ahead of 13/1 Ble du Gers (9g Quinoa du Gers ) that led into the lane for pilot Alexandre Abrivard. 15/1 Violetto Jet (6m From Above ) was home fourth.



Dorgos de Guez

