'Hannelore' Shartin N hold off charges

East Rutherford, NJ -- Hannelore Hanover, the 2017 harness racing Horse of the Year, proved to be too much in the second leg of the $40,000 Miss Versatility on Saturday (June 13) at The Meadowlands .

A surprising 9-5 second choice, Hannelore Hanover held off a late charge by even-money favorite Darling Mearas S to capture her second straight victory by three-quarters of a length in 1:50.2.

Both mares went head-to-head at the top of the stretch, but Hannelore Hanover, driven by Yannick Gingras, dug in and had an extra gear. It was her third win of the year and it raised her total to 45 victories in 76 lifetime starts.

"She was very good tonight and hopefully she can build from here," said Gingras. "When she got alongside me, I wasn't sure what was going to happen, but when he did get there, my horse was digging and the last 10 to 15 strides I knew I was home free."

The Swedish-owned and bred Darling Mearas S, driven by up-and-coming star Dexter Dunn, joined J L Cruze (2015) and Plunge Blue Chip (2018) just last Saturday as the only 1:49.4 performers in the history of the Big M.

Hannelore Hanover paid $5.80 to win for her efforts in the eight-horse field.

Satin Dancer finished third at 99-1, and Ice Attraction finished fourth at 44-1.

Shartin N wins ninth straight in Golden Girls

Shartin N, the 1-5 favorite driven by Tim Tetrick, took command early and held off a charging Caviart Ally and Andy McCarthy by three-quarters of a length to win the $179,550 Golden Girls TVG for pacing mares, covering a mile and an eighth in 2:02.1.

Shartin N, who paid $2.40 to win, recorded her ninth straight victory and her 10th of 11 starts this season, and she captured career win number 36 in 48 lifetime starts.

"My trainer (Jim King, Jr.) told me that we were good to go off the layoff and that's who I believe," said owner JoAnn Looney-King. "She is so easy and is such a happy horse. I'm so blessed to have this mare."

Apple Bottom Jeans took third at 19-1, and 15-1 Seaswift Joy N finished fourth.

Shartin N

by Lou Monaco, Meadowlands Media