Second fastest trot in history 1:49.2

LEXINGTON, KY-- Supplemented by a swift pace, Hannelore Hanover catapulted off the rail in the stretch, and was unleashed to a 1:49.2 harness racing victory in the $136,000 My MVP Allerage Farms Open Trot, sponsored by Jeff and Paula Gural, at The Red Mile on Saturday, October 7.

Positioned third, Hannelore Hanover stalked a tempo set by I Know My Chip, revved up in a battle to the quarter with Crazy Wow to set a :25.3 clip before attempting to slow the pace through a :53.2 half. With Crazy Wow circling around I Know My Chip as he faltered around the turn, Hannelore Hanover tracked that move, moving towards the center of the track after a 1:22.3 third-quarter and sprinted through the stretch clear of Homicide Hunter chasing in second and Pinkman in third.

"Around the last turn they were still trotting pretty strongly," Yannick Gingras said. "But she felt so strong in the lines--We took her shoes off for the first time, and she definitely took to that. I knew she'd come up a huge quarter; I had good horses behind me, but when she's on her game--I've said this all along--she's the best in North America.

"Coming to the wire, I knew I was going under [1]:50. I was just waiting to see where the clock was going to stop, but [1]:49.2 is definitely a great achievement for this mare; she definitely deserves it."

A five-year-old mare by Swan For All out of the Dream Vacation mare High Sobriety, Hannelore Hanover, owned by Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, Frank Baldachino, and Jerry and Theresa Silva Stables, won her 33rd race in 54 starts, amassing $2,084,439 in career earnings. The 1:49.2 mark lowers her lifetime-best of 1:50.3 taken at the Meadowlands and tied at Tioga Downs earlier this year. Trained by Ron Burke and driven by Yannick Gingras, she paid $4.00 to win.

Hannelore Hanover's 1:49.2 mile lowers the previous world record on a mile track of 1:49.4 set by Jl Cruze in 2015 and the record for mare trotters on a mile of 1:50.1 set by Giant Diablo in 2007. The 1:49.2 clocking is the second-fastest mile for a trotter all-time, with the all-time record being 1:49, set by Sebastian K S in 2014 at Pocono Downs.

Dealt A Winner swept to the front and held off a late bid from Mcwicked to take the $119,000 Mister Big Allerage Farms Open Pace, sponsored by Muscara Standardbreds, in 1:47.3.

Check Six set a swift pace, going a quarter in :27 and a half in :53.1 before being challenged by Dealt A Winner from first over into the far turn. Mcwicked, riding his cover second over, stalked as Dealt A Winner powered to the top through a 1:20 third-quarter and lunged towards the rail attempting to surpass the new leader, ultimately coming a neck shy. Mel Mara, off a pocket-trip, finished third.

Owned by Jeffrey Snyder, Dealt A Winner, a five-year-old gelding by Cam’s Card Shark out of the Matt’s Scooter mare Lazan Hanover, won his 14th race in 57 starts, earning $952,870. Trained by Mark Silva and driven by David Miller, he paid $6.80 to win.

Grand Circuit racing at The Red Mile concludes on Sunday, October 8, highlighted by the $600,000 125th renewal of the Kentucky Futurity. First-race post for the closing-day program is set for 1:00 p.m. EDT.

By Ray Cotolo, for The Red Mile