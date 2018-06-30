Day At The Track

Hannelore Hanover scores with ease

01:41 PM 30 Jun 2018 NZST
Hannelore Hanover, Harness Racing
Hannelore Hanover and Yannick Gingras were easy winners at the Meadowlands
Lisa Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The return of the defending Horse of the Year and the season’s-fastest trotting and pacing miles highlighted the Friday night action at the Meadowlands.

Hannelore Hanover, the 2017 HOTY, came back to her favorite track and was an easy 2¾-length winner of the feature, the $20,000 Preferred Handicap for trotters.

The 6-year-old daughter of Swan For All used a quick burst of speed to clear the top before the half and had little trouble from there, stopping the clock in 1:50.3, which equaled the fastest trotting mile of the year in the sport. Pinkman was second with Celebrity Ruth third.

Hannelore Hanover, who returned $2.40 as the 1-5 public choice, was driven by Yannick Gingras and is trained by Ron Burke. She now has 41 wins from 63 lifetime starts and earnings just shy of $2.7 million.

Less than an hour later, Muscle Diamond, driven by Andy McCarthy and trained by Brett Bittle, established a new season’s best on the trot of 1:50.1 while winning a conditioned event.

The 6-year-old son of Muscle Hill ($4.80 to win as the 7-5 favorite) was on the point at the half, shrugged off bitter pressure from longshot Celebrity Express heading to three-quarters, and hit the wire 1¼ lengths clear of You Know You Do. He now has 13 wins in 44 career starts and earnings of just under $700,000.

The fireworks show was still going strong in the 12th-race finale, as the Tony Alagna-trained American History prepped for next week’s Crawford Farms Meadowlands Pace Eliminations with a season's-fastest 1:47 win in a conditioned pace. The victory was Gingras’ fifth of the night.

The 3-year-old son of American Ideal sat off torrid early fractions of :26.3 and :53, which were set by All It Takes. After Hayden Hanover popped the pocket at three-quarters (1:20.1) and came after the leader, right behind him was American History, who got up in deep stretch to record a neck victory, and in the process, lowered his previous lifetime best by two-and-one-fifth seconds. As the 4-5 favorite, he returned $3.60 to win in taking his fifth lifetime victory in 10 starts.

A LITTLE MORE: The program also featured first leg New Jersey Sire Stakes action for 2-year-olds, and one performance stood out from the rest. Greenshoe ($2.80 as the 2-5 public choice) broke at the start, got back on gait, made an explosive move heading to three-quarters and won a division of the colts and geldings trot in 1:56.2. The son of Father Patrick was driven by Brian Sears. … The Late 20-Cent Jackpot Super High-Five failed to result in a single-ticket winner, upping the carryover to $268,210. … All-source wagering on the card totaled $1,893,698. … Racing resumes at the Big M Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little, for the Meadowlands

