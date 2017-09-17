Hannelore Hanover in $594,000 Maple Leaf

CAMPBELLVILLE, September 16 - Hannelore Hanover got her Maple Leaf Trot redemption with an impressive 1:51.1 harness racing victory in Saturday's $594,000 event at Mohawk Racetrack.

The five-year-old trotting mare and driver Yannick Gingras seized the lead heading to the half and proceeded to trot away to a 4½ length victory for trainer Ron Burke and owners Burke Racing Stable LLC, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, Frank Baldachino and J And T Silva Stables LLC.

"When she's like this, in North America anyway, I'll take on any trotter," said Gingras following Hannelore Hanover's sensational performance.

JL Cruze shot out to the grab the early lead and posted a snappy opening-quarter of :26.2. Hannelore Hanover settled into third in the early going, while Gingras waited to make his move.

'Hannelore' came with a second-quarter rush and secured the lead in time to post a half of :54.3. Odds On Amethyst came first up in the third-quarter and got up to the wheel of the leader, but Gingras got a comfortable third-quarter of :28.4 to lead at that station in 1:23.3.

In the stretch, Hannelore Hanover waved goodbye to her rivals and trotted home strongly in :27.4 for her biggest victory to date. JL Cruze finished second, while Pasithea Face, the other mare in the field, was third. The Superfecta was completed by Warrawee Roo.

"When she's like this you can race her any which you want," said Gingras about moving 'Hannelore' to the lead. "They told me how good she trained and the great week she had and they sure were right."

The victory is extra special for Hannelore Hanover's connections after coming up just short in last year's event.

"Last year she raced her heart out and was second to Resolve in a great race," said co-owner Baldachino. "For her to comeback a year later and actually win it, it's real sweet and very special."

A daughter of Swan For All , Hannelore Hanover is now six for 10 this season with $634,986 earned. The talented trotting mare surpassed $2 million in career earnings with her 32nd career win Saturday.

Hannelore Hanover's Maple Leaf Trot victory is the first win in the event for driver Gingras and trainer Burke.

Hannelore Hanover returned $3, $2.60, $2.30. The $2 Exacta with JL Cruze ($7.50, $3.90) paid $15.70, while the $1 Trifecta with Pasithea Face ($3.40) returned $30.15. The $1 Superfecta with Warrawee Roo in the fourth-slot paid $228.10.

Mark McKelvie