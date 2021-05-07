Hannelore Hanover has first foal

Hanover, PA - Hanover Shoe Farms is proud to report that World Champion and 2017 Dan Patch Horse of the Year Hannelore Hanover 1:49.2 ($3,069,857) delivered her first foal, a colt from the first crop of 2019 Dan Patch Trotter of the Year Greenshoe, at midnight May 6, 2021. Hannelore and son are healthy and doing extremely well.



Hannelore Hanover was owned throughout her illustrious racing career by the partnership of Burke Racing Stable, Frank Baldachino, Weaver Bruscemi and J & T Silva Stables. She was trained by Ron Burke and driven by Yannick Gingras.

She was purchased privately at the conclusion of her racing career by her breeder Hanover Shoe Farms.

"The colt is just perfect", says Hanover Executive Vice President Dr. Bridgette Jablonsky. "He is healthy, is very handsome with good conformation and is a perfect size. He was standing within an hour and nursing within an hour and a half. Hannelore is an excellent mother. We are all relieved that Hannelore delivered her first foal with no issues and could not be happier with her baby".



Hannelore Hanover will be bred back to Greenshoe in 2021.