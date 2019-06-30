Hannelore Hanover is impressive

Wilkes-Barre, PA - Hannelore Hanover, the 2017 Horse of the Year, got career victory No.44 on Saturday (June 29) at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono when she powered to a 1:52.2 win over a harness racing track labeled "good" in a $75,000 leg of the Great Northeast Open Series for trotters.

Rich And Miserable was second and Tight Lines was third.

Rich And Miserable, who entered Saturday's contest with a six-race win streak, took the lead on the first turn but driver Yannick Gingras pointed Hannelore Hanover to the front after the field reached the opening quarter in :27.2. Hannelore Hanover was on top at the half and unthreatened the rest of the way, besting Rich And Miserable by 1-3/4 lengths at the wire.

A 7-year-old mare, Hannelore Hanover has won two of four races this season and 44 of 75 in her career. The Ron Burke-trained daughter of Swan For All - High Sobriety has earned $2.89 million lifetime. She is owned by Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, Frank Baldachino, and J&T Silva Stables.

Hannelore Hanover, the 2-5 favorite, paid $2.80 to win.

