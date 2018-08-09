Hannelore Hanover vs Ariana G at Tioga

Nichols, NY - Tioga Downs will host one of the biggest cards of their 2018 season this Sunday, August 12 and those races were drawn today.

The headliner will be the $141,000 Joie de Vie mare trot (race 8) where the long anticipated match up between 2017 Horse of the Year Hannelore Hanover and 2017 sophomore filly title holder Ariana G will finally come to pass. Hannelore has drawn the rail while Ariana G will begin from post 4. Only one of them can be driven by Yannick Gingras who must make a difficult choice between the mares.

All of the top mares currently racing are in the field, including the winner of last Saturday's Steele Memorial at The Meadowlands, Dream Together along with Broadway Donna and Caprice Hill who followed her in.

The Crawford Farms Open trot (race 9) will be a full field of 10 racing for a purse of $186,000. Will Take Charge is the horse to beat here with Marion Marauder not among the entrants.

Also on Sunday are the elimination races for the $500,000 Empire Breeders Classic with those rich finals set for next Sunday. Both colts and fillies has 13 enter for the stake.

Courtly Choice and American History lead the colt brigade while Youaremycandygirl comes into the filly race hot off her dazzling 1:48.2 Meadowlands track record in the Shady Daisy.

You may see the entire fields on the web . Post time is 1:00 pm.