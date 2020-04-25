Lexington Selected to offer online bidding

Lexington Selected Yearling Sales Company has announced that it will offer live, online bidding at its annual harness racing Selected Yearling Sale, scheduled for October 6-10 at the Fasig-Tipton sales grounds in Lexington, Ky.

The company’s full statement follows:

As we navigate through this fluid COVID-19 environment, our management team continues to assess the overall situation. With the addition of state-of-the-art online bidding to our live auction format, we continue our vision to create the best marketplace in our industry for our buyers and sellers in 2020 and beyond.

The company is also making additional plans to increase capacity to its current phone bidding service that will allow pre-approved customers to bid through a member of the auction staff for prospective buyers who are not able to attend the on-site auction.

We will carefully evaluate and monitor the health conditions throughout the United States and Canada, as the current stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions in place have delayed our physical inspection appointments. However, as soon as it is safe and practical, we will be reaching out our consignors/breeders to set up appointments for our inspection teams to resume the important inspection process for the class of 2020.

We understand these are trying times and the management of Lexington Selected is committed to remaining flexible while working with its consignors and will attempt to make any adjustments needed to properly preserve “The Lexington Experience.”

This is an unprecedented situation for everyone, and it is important for our industry to work together. Above all, it is our hope that you, your family and your staff are staying safe and healthy through all of this.

As always, please feel free to contact Randy Manges, David Reid or any member of the Lexington Selected staff as we look forward to working with our loyal consignors and buyers during the coming months.