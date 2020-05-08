Day At The Track

Hanover Shoe Farms Newsletter

06:31 AM 08 May 2020 NZST
This filly foaled April 21st is by Swan For All and out of the mare High Sobriety
This filly foaled April 21st is by Swan For All and out of the mare High Sobriety
This filly foaled April 21st is by Swan For All and out of the mare High Sobriety thus making her the first full sibling to 2017 Harness Racing Horse Of The Year  and World Champion Hannelore Hanover 1:49.2 ($3,069,057).
 
The resemblance between this filly and Hannelore is uncanny giving her the barn nickname “Baby Hanna”. 
 
If this filly’s early athleticism and personality are any indicator she will be trying her hardest to fill big sister’s shoes.
 
Both High Sobriety and Hannelore Hanover (now a Hanover Shoe Farms broodmare) are being bred to the brilliant Greenshoe in 2020
 

Foals Of The Week

2020 Name That Foal

* The 2nd name of the foal must be HANOVER

* Name may only be 18 characters long including spaces and punctuation

* Name must start with the same letter as the first letter in the mare name

* You may not use a name that has previously been used

2020 Yearling Sales

* Goshen - September 13, 2020

* Harrisburg - November 3 - 5, 2020

2020 Yearlings selling at Goshen and Harrisburg
View website for complete list
