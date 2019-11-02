Hanover purchases Hannelore Hanover

Hanover, PA — Russell Williams and Dr. Bridgette Jablonsky excitedly announce that Hanover Shoe Farms has purchased the World Champion and 2017 Horse Of The Year Hannelore Hanover 1:49.2($3,048,857). Hannelore’s illustrious career is highlighted by the following wins:
Breeders Crown twice
Hambletonian Maturity
Armbro Flight three times
TVG Mare Trot twice
Maple Leaf Trot
Allerage Farm Trot
Cutler Memorial
“Hannelore Hanover is one of the greatest trotting mares ever to wear a harness. It is very special that she is coming home for her second career as a broodmare. She’s fast, she’s great- gaited, she’s tough, she’s great looking and she has a deep pedigree. Her foals will be consignment headliners for years to come” says Dr. J.
Hannelore Hanover will be bred to top trotting prospect Greenshoe in 2020.
From Hanover Shoe Farms