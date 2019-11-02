Hanover purchases Hannelore Hanover

Russell Williams and Dr. Bridgette Jablonsky excitedly announce that Hanover Shoe Farms has purchased the World Champion and 2017 Horse Of The Year Hannelore Hanover 1:49.2($3,048,857). Hannelore’s illustrious career is highlighted by the following wins:

Breeders Crown twice

Hambletonian Maturity

Armbro Flight three times

TVG Mare Trot twice

Maple Leaf Trot

Allerage Farm Trot

Cutler Memorial

“Hannelore Hanover is one of the greatest trotting mares ever to wear a harness. It is very special that she is coming home for her second career as a broodmare. She’s fast, she’s great- gaited, she’s tough, she’s great looking and she has a deep pedigree. Her foals will be consignment headliners for years to come” says Dr. J.

Hannelore Hanover will be bred to top trotting prospect Greenshoe in 2020.