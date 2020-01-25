Day At The Track

Hanover purchases Youaremycandygirl

11:40 AM 25 Jan 2020 NZDT
Youaremycandygirl
Youaremycandygirl seen here winning at Mohawk Park
New Image Media Photo

Hanover, PA — Hanover Shoe Farms Inc. has announced that it has purchased 2017 harness racing 2-year-old Pacing Filly of the Year and world champion Youaremycandygirl p,3,1:48.2 ($1,566,292).

Winner of the Breeders Crown, She’s A Great Lady and Three Diamonds at 2 and the Empire Breeders Classic and Matron at 3, Youaremycandygirl is from harness racing’s most productive pacing family. Not only is Youaremycandygirl a star in her own right, she is out of a sister to young stallion sensation Sweet Lou p,2,1:49s; 3,1:47.4s; 1:47f ($3,478,894), Bettor Sweet p,3,1:49.3; 4,1:47.2 ($2,782,353) and the dam of the sensational Captain Crunch p,2,1:49.1; 3,1:47.2s ($1,561,940).

“The purchase of Youaremycandygirl is another huge step in our plan to add the best of the best to our broodmare ranks. Hanover has always prided itself in having the most productive broodmare band in the business and by purchasing mares such as Candygirl we show our commitment to staying on top. I believe that by purchasing Youaremycandygirl and Hannelore Hanover we have added the most exciting pacing and trotting broodmare prospects to come off the track in 2020 and probably in quite some time,” says Executive Vice President Dr. Bridgette Jablonsky.

Plans call for Youaremycandygirl to be bred to Bettor’s Delight in 2020.

Youaremycandygirl winning the $500,000 Shes A Great Lady Final (Two-year-olds)

Hanover Shoe Farm

