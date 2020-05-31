Hanrahan takes on new position

Bungaree harness racing enthusiast and newly elected Treasurer of Harness Breeders Victoria, Maurice Hanrahan, has a background in developing policies and strategies.

​He served as the Director of Policy in the Premier’s Department and worked for three Victorian Premiers in Jeff Kennett, Steve Bracks and John Brumby for seven years and also worked for Heritage Victoria as a policy and finance assessor.

​He also worked on projects at the Melbourne Showgrounds, David Hayes’s Lindsay Park stables at Euroa, and with James Cain, the son of Victorian Premier the late John Cain, at the Melbourne Ports.

Now Hanrahan is using his business acumen to establish a model for breeding and racing standardbreds.

​Maurice belongs to a family steeped in harness racing. Well known clans in the Ballarat region such as the McGuigan’s, Mahar’s, Prendergast’s and Simpson’s are all relatives.

​“I grew up around horses and good stock,” Maurice said. “Now I’m hoping to get some good racing stock of our own.”

Maurice’s father, Tom Hanrahan, dabbled in breeding and racing for a short time.