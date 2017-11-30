Final stake in Grand Circuit season

Harness Racing This Week: Hap Hansen Progress Pace final, Dover Downs, Dover, Del.

Schedule of events: The Grand Circuit returns to Dover Downs this Thursday (Nov. 30) for the $308,060 final in the Hap Hansen Progress Pace for 3-year-old open pacers. Downbytheseaside and Fear The Dragon lead a field of eight in the Hap Hansen, the final stake of the 2017 Grand Circuit season.

Complete entries for the race are available at this link.

Last time: For Ron Burke, nights like these are special. And they tend to happen all the time. On the last big stakes night of racing at the Meadowlands in 2017, Burke took two of the four TVG finals and added another winner in a Fall Final Four event (Youaremycandygirl in the Three Diamonds) on Saturday night (Nov. 25).

Burke got the ball rolling with Hannelore Hanover in the $175,000 TVG Mares Trot. The 5-year-old daughter of Swan For All went a pocket trip behind Emoticon Hanover and rolled right by that foe to record a two length win in 1:52.3, raising the possibility of winning a Horse of the Year trophy at season's end. Emoticon Hanover completed the exacta. Caprice Hill was third.

Winning driver Yannick Gingras, who also drives Horse of the Year contenders Ariana G and Manchego, wasn't saying who he thought should take home the hardware.

"I can't answer that question," said Gingras. "All three of them are really special. I just wanted to do my job. Now it's time for the voters to do their job."

What The Hill most likely locked up the 3-year-old male trot divisional honors by beating older foes in the $350,000 TVG Open Trot. David Miller put the son of Muscle Hill in a perfect spot, right behind 4-5 favorite Crazy Wow, and when that one weakened in the stretch, went the inside route to the winner's circle. It was three-quarters of a length back to Dayson who finished second. Pinkman was third. The time for the mile was 1:51.4, which equaled What The Hill's lifetime best.

"That was my plan (to sit behind Crazy Wow)," said Miller. "He was very strong through the stretch. I'm very proud of him, stepping up to face older and do this."

Pure Country sat off blinding fractions set by Darlinonthebeach of :27, :54.1 and 1:21 and flew home after vacating the three-hole on the far turn to take the $175,000 TVG Mares Pace by three-quarters of a length in 1:49. The 4-year-daughter of Somebeachsomewhere was driven by Mark MacDonald and is trained by Jimmy Takter. Bedroomconfessions was second with Darlinonthebeach holding on for third.

Miller was seen in the winner's circle again in the $350,000 TVG Open Pace, guiding Mach It So to victory by a half-length over a fast-closing McWicked in 1:49.2. All Bets Off finished third. The 7-year-old gelded son of Mach Three lifted his lifetime earnings to just over $2.4 million for trainer Jeff Bamond Jr.

Complete recaps of all the races are available at the Grand Circuit website.

Grand Circuit Standings: In 2017, the Grand Circuit leaders in three categories (driver, trainer and owner) will once again be tracked on a points system (20-10-5 for the top three finishers in divisions/finals and 10-5-2 for the top three finishers in eliminations/legs). Winbak Farms is the sponsor for the 2017 Grand Circuit awards.

Here are the leaders through and including the races on Nov. 25.

Drivers: 1. Yannick Gingras - 1,664.5; 2. David Miller - 1,383; 3. Tim Tetrick - 1,093; 4. Scott Zeron - 744; 5. Corey Callahan - 510.

Trainers: 1. Ron Burke - 1,529.5; 2. Jimmy Takter - 1,331.5; 3. Brian Brown - 527; 4. John Butenschoen - 511; 5. Ake Svanstedt - 471.

Owners: 1. Burke Racing Stable - 345.2; 2. Determination - 301; 3. Weaver Bruscemi - 293.9; 4. Emerald Highlands Farm - 255; 5. Diamond Creek Racing - 240.3.

Looking ahead: The 2017 Grand Circuit season will conclude after this week; the 2018 Grand Circuit schedule will be released in January.

Paul Ramlow

Grand Circuit Publicity Director