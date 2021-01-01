The Horseman's Voice UPCOMING Episode

Next Monday's episode of The Horseman's Voice includes: A very humble second generation Canadian harness racing horseman who's worked hard through the years learning from the ground up - then putting himself out there in the public arena to represent fellow horsepeople.
He then took a shot and along with his wife, brothers and entire family/team have grown into one of the largest, if not THE largest fractional ownerships possibly in the entire Industry - some 30 countries and 900 owners presently with plans to grow!
A first generation self-taught jack-of-all trades announcer who's paid his dues working hard through the Industry from a literal last minute chance to get directly involved first hand with the sport, well bug we all have.
His insight is unique, talking about people he personally listened to over the years and how announcers all learn and share from one another!
Father and son in the announcer's booth
A fourth generation driver/trainer/owner/breeder who's paid his dues over time - winning his first night of Champions in 2016 and drove his first winner himself in 2018!
He keys in on his families' history in the sport and his relations with numerous horsepeople from 'back in the day' at Aurora Downs and Quad City Downs.
Reflecting on his breeding operation and sticking to the same studs/colts which may pay big dividends in the near future with both a quality stud and very competitive band of broodmares - this is one not to be missed!
Front Cover Slick Courtesy of The Chicago Sun-Times
The next edition of The Horseman's Voice is set for next Monday, January 11, 20/20, so hold onto your lines - it's all WOMEN once again and boy it's a good one!
