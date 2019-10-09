Hard work pays dividends for Dallas

Energetic harness racing trainer Dallas McIntyre admits that some days he does wonder how he is going to squeeze in all his work.

McIntyre spends seven days a week milking a dairy herd of 260 cows and in between times, trains a horse or two for himself as well as pre-training and breaking-in others for clients.

"It does get hectic at times. But I grab a nap here and there so I can get through," the happy-go-lucky Echuca horseman said.

"My day starts very early at about 4am. I later try and get to the horses because after 3.30 pm it's back to the cows again.

"But while I'm enjoying it, I'll keep making it work. I've been doing the milking now for about 18 months."

McIntyre had some success in his very first season of training in 2017-18 with two wins and two placings from 13 starts.

"I didn't race at all the next season as I really enjoy pre-training horses for others and I had a few to break-in," he said.

McIntyre said one of the breakers was for keen Swan Hill owner-breeder Joanne O'Bree.

"I take pride in my work with a lot of care. I send the young ones back in the condition I'd expect to see them returned if I was an owner," he said.

"I know Joanne was impressed and it was then she offered me a racehorse to train."

McIntyre produced that horse in five-year-old mare Sarah Bonus (Artistic Fella-Mini Bonus (Armbro Operative) at Echuca last week and the pacer was an impressive winner, being handled by Bendigo reinsman Haydon Gray.

"She previously had a bowed tendon so I did put in a heap of time and work with her. We trialed her at Bendigo 10 days before the race and I had a fair idea she was fit enough," McIntyre said.

"I was nervous going to the trial. But I did get a big shock as she got pushed four wide and still won. I took her there so Haydon could get a feel.

"And then leading up to the Echuca race I was worried. I don't know why because she got the job done nicely."

McIntyre said Gray had a great strike rate with his horses.

"He couldn't have driven Sarah Bonus any better. I've known him for awhile and watched him drive--he does alright."

McIntyre is based at the Echuca harness racing track.

"It's a great spot and a bit special as my pop Max Blake was also based at the track," he said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura