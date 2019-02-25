Harjeet set to add the Metropolitan Cup

Tasmania's dynamic pacer Harjeet is set to add the Metropolitan Cup to his long list of major race successes at tonight's Tasmanian Trotting Club meeting at TAB Park Hobart.

The local champion (pictured) has won 15 of his 22 career starts including the Easter Cup, Tassie Golden Apple, Raider Stakes and Hobart Pacing Cup and is shooting for straight wins in tonight's 2579-metre staying test.

he Todd Rattray-trained Rocknroll Hanover -Our Zellweger five-year-old gelding will start solo on the second line and has been served up as a $1.04 favourite for the feature event.

The first heat of the inaugural Aldebaran Park Tasmanian Trotting Cup will be conducted tonight as part of the Club's commitment to reinvigorate trotting in the state.

Trumps Golden Boy broke through for its first win in the state after ten starts but has now strung together four on the trot for trainer Bianca Heenan.

The six-year-old gelding will start off the 10-metre handicap and has been installed the $1.75 favourite ahead of the Eric Jacobson prepared Majestic Ess Jay at $3.90.

The former Victorian eight-year-old trotter will make its debut in the state with a record of 94 career starts for 16 wins and 30 placings.

The TAB is offering an 'Any 2' Jackpot of $11,849.50 on the opening race on the card.

All you need to do is pick out two runners you think can finish in the first three placings to be a part of the action or box up any number of runners for a full dividend declared return or at a cheaper cost a percentage of the dividend.

Race one is the Rexel North Hobart Pace and Tasracing's harness racing experts Jamie Cockshutt and Duncan Dornauf are selecting the in-form runners Swap Me (No.2), Real Diamond (No.1) and Shadow Control (No.8) to fight out the finish with Duncan tipping Forever Ours as his outside chance at odds.