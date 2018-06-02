Day At The Track

Danny Zavitsanos gets his Group 1

12:59 PM 02 Jun 2018 NZST
Danny and Joanne Zavitsanos
Enhance Your Calm
HRNZ Photo
Danny and Joanne Zavitsanos

Australian harness racing owners Danny Zavitsanos and his wife Joanne have won their first Group one race with exciting trotter Enhance Your Calm at Cambridge today.

The exciting trotter who was formerly trained by Gavin Smith won the Gr1 $125,000 2yo Ruby for trotters to make it two jewels in a row on the day for leading trainers Mark Purdon and Natalie Rassmussen after they also won the first Jewels Race of the day with Princess Tiffany.
 
Danny Zavitsanos said on trackside after the race that he had had over 500 winners but this was his first group one so he was really excited.
 
"Mark rang me up and said I have got a horse for you if you are interested so I thought about it and bought it.
 
" I am just really rapt. Mark and Natalie and the team do such a great job," he said
 
"I had to sell a kidney to buy the horse but happy I can could get it back now the horse has won today," he joked.
 
Enhance Your Calm (Majestic Son-All Settled Down) led from the start for driver Mark Purdon and was never in danger of defeat winning untouched in 1-59.44 for the mobile 1609m distance.
 
Mark Purdon gave a lot of the credit to Gavin Smith after the win.
 
"I give Gavin a lot of the credit, he made the horse and did a super job with him.
 
"The horse travelled well out there and I put the pressure on at the 600m and he was just too good for them," he said.
 
Harnesslink Media

 

Listen to the interview with Danny and Joanne Zavitsanos

Enhance Your Calm

HARCOURTS TE AWAMUTU 2YO RUBY (MOBILE TROT) (Gr1), $125,000, 2YO, 1609m    (Qualifying Time: 2-11.1)
  For 2-year-old trotters.
Video Video Weather: Overcast     Track: Fast      Race History    
Plc Bk Horse Barrier Hcap Stakes Fav Time Margin Driver Trainer
1 4 Enhance Your Calm 4 fr 64,462.50 1/1 1-59.4   Mark Purdon M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
2 3 Full Noise 3 fr 19,378.00 4/4 2-00.3 4.40 B G Barclay B R Gray
3 5 Cheerful 5 fr 12,814.00 6/5 2-00.4 5.10 T M Williams M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
4 6 Sunnys Little Jestic 6 fr 5,472.00 10/10 2-00.8 6.90 B M Mangos B M Mangos
5 9 Vatican Hill 9 fr 4,033.50 11/11 2-05.3 29.60 T A Macfarlane Ms M J Wallis & B P Hackett
6 12 Oscar Bonavena 12 fr 3,140.00 2/2 2-08.5 45.60 N C Rasmussen M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
7 7 She Reigns 7 fr 3,140.00 7/7 2-08.6 46.10 T W Mitchell G A Rogerson
8 8 Tickle Me Pink 8 fr 3,140.00 3/3 2-09.2 49.20 R T May A G Herlihy MNZM
9 13 You Really Got Me 13 fr 3,140.00 5/6 2-13.9 72.70 J R Dunn R J Dunn
10 1 Adelle 1 fr 3,140.00 8/8 2-16.7 86.60 A P T Poutama D W & Mrs C McGowan
Disq 11 Doff Your Cap 11 fr 3,140.00 9/9 2-04.3 24.70 C T Jones (J) Mrs L M Jones
$125,000.00  
Scratchings
SCR 2 Splitting Image 2              
SCR 10 Tonique De Feu 10              
 
   
Note: Doff Your Cap disqualified from 5th
Divs: $1.70. $1.10. $2.00. $5.90. Quinella $6.80. Trifecta $107.50. First4 $904.10.
Margins: 4 1/2 lengths, 3/4 length, 1 3/4 lengths
Times: Mile Rate: 1-59.4 Last 800m: 58.3 Last 400m: 28.7
Placed Horses:
     
Enhance Your Calm 2015 2 B g Majestic Son - All Settled Down   (by Sundon)
   Trainer: M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen, Rolleston
   Owner: D Zavitsanos, Mrs J Zavitsanos
   Breeder: Mrs S A Smith
  
Full Noise 2015 2 B g Majestic Son - Knapdale Girl   (by Sundon)
   Trainer: B R Gray, Ryal Bush
   Owner: Baynes Racing Limited
   Breeder: Baynes Racing Limited
  
Cheerful 2015 2 B f Muscles Yankee - Superbowlcheerleader   (by Sundon)
   Trainer: M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen, Rolleston
   Owner: B J Whitelock, Mrs C J Whitelock
   Breeder: Mrs S Grainger,Studholme Bloodstock Limited

 

 

