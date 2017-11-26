Harness Racing Centre graduation held

Former top trotting horseman Ted Demmler and former top jumps jockey Kevin Wynne were among the guests on Saturday night.

Staff, students and supporters of the 2017 intake at the Gippsland Harness Training Centre

The twenty first graduation dinner for the Gippsland Harness Training Centre was staged in Warragul last Saturday night.

Students celebrated a successful year of studies at the Centre, which operates from the Warragul harness race track at Logan Park.

Several awards were presented on the night in recognition of the efforts of particular students who excelled in their studies this year.

Warragul and District Light Harness Club Student of the Year award was presented to Kaitlyn Payne, and the Ted Demmler Encouragement award was won by Tracey Brooks, who has commenced employment with Yabby Dam Farms, one of Victoria's leading trotting establishments.

The Angelique Club award was received by Mary Back, while the Dani Lewis Memorial award was won by Katherine Atkins, and the VETiS (VET in Schools program) award went to Shannon Sutcliffe.

Community College Gippsland CEO Sue Geals thanked the Centre staff and volunteers for their efforts in co-ordinating the courses this year on behalf of the college.

Sue congratulated the students on their successful year. She said that while the local harness racing industry may not be big on numbers of participants, there is a great level of dedication to the sport in the Gippsland region.

Also on the night, past GHTC graduate Montana McStay told the audience of her experiences this year, working with several leading trotting stables as the recipient of the second Victorian harness racing internship.

Montana said the past 12 months, travelling the state and learning all aspects of the trotting industry, have bought her out of her comfort zone and have provided her with memories and skills that will last a lifetime.

She encouraged the current intake of students to consider the internship when it is offered again soon.

The connections Montana has established in the industry, and experiences she has been offered, will shortly see her travel to the United States to one of their leading standardbred establishments.

Well known trots Clerk of the Course and former top jumps jockey Kevin Wynne was also presented with a plaque in recognition of almost two decades of service to local harness racing on the night.

Kyle Galley