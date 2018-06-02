All Stars strike first blood on Jewels day

Bettor's Delight filly Princess Tiffany has kept her unbeaten run intact by winning the Gr1 $150,000 Diamond for harness racing 2yo fillies.

In an incident laced race, the first upset came when the Aussie horse and expected leader Platinum Revolution was crossed off the gate by the maiden pacer Linc's Bute Girl.

Meanwhile Princess Tiffany had to be good to win after getting back near last early out of the early burn before looping the field to win going away for driver Natalie Rasmussen.

Natalie was overjoyed after the race and gave credit to the fillies speed and stamina.

"She is a super 2yo filly and just feels like an older horse, Natalie said on trackside after the race.

"She has just got such an amazing turn of speed and different gears, her toughness and manners just set her apart and she is a credit to the barn," she said.

Princess Tiffany was lucky to avoid a skirmish 700m out from home that ruined the chances of several runners including those of the stablemate Kayla Marie.

Winning by 5 lengths, Princess Tiffany paced the mile in 1-54.23 and beat the Robert Dunn trained Arma Indie with Havtime running home well into third for driver Zachary Butcher.

Interview with Owner Braeden Whitelock straight after the win

Princess Tiffany

RA & JV YARNDLEY 2YO DIAMOND (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1), $150,000, 2YO FILLIES, 1609m (Qualifying Time: 2-06.4) For 2-year-old pacing fillies. Video Weather: Overcast Track: Fast Race History

Divs: $1.80. $1.20. $13.80. $3.20. Quinella $82.70. Trifecta $605.00. First4 $4236.20. Margins: 5 1/4 lengths, 2 lengths, 3/4 length Times: Mile Rate: 1-54.2 Last 800m: 55.8 Last 400m: 28.2

Placed Horses:

