All Stars strike first blood on Jewels day

12:00 PM 02 Jun 2018 NZST
HRNZ Photo

Bettor's Delight filly Princess Tiffany has kept her unbeaten run intact by winning the Gr1 $150,000 Diamond for harness racing 2yo fillies.

In an incident laced race, the first upset came when the Aussie horse and expected leader Platinum Revolution was crossed off the gate by the maiden pacer Linc's Bute Girl.

Meanwhile Princess Tiffany had to be good to win after getting back near last early out of the early burn before looping the field to win going away for driver Natalie Rasmussen.

Natalie was overjoyed after the race and gave credit to the fillies speed and stamina.

"She is a super 2yo filly and just feels like an older horse, Natalie said on trackside after the race.

"She has just got such an amazing turn of speed and different gears, her toughness and manners just set her apart and she is a credit to the barn," she said.

Princess Tiffany was lucky to avoid a skirmish 700m out from home that ruined the chances of several runners including those of the stablemate Kayla Marie.

Winning by 5 lengths, Princess Tiffany paced the mile in 1-54.23 and beat the Robert Dunn trained Arma Indie with Havtime running home well into third for driver Zachary Butcher.

Interview with Owner Braeden Whitelock straight after the win

RA & JV YARNDLEY 2YO DIAMOND (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1), $150,000, 2YO FILLIES, 1609m    (Qualifying Time: 2-06.4)
  For 2-year-old pacing fillies.
Video Video Weather: Overcast     Track: Fast      Race History    
Plc Bk Horse Barrier Hcap Stakes Fav Time Margin Driver Trainer
1 8 Princess Tiffany 8 fr 75,000.00 1/1 1-54.2   N C Rasmussen M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
2 4 Arma Indie 4 fr 22,500.00 10/10 1-55.2 5.20 J R Dunn R J Dunn
3 10 Havtime 10 fr 15,000.00 5/5 1-55.6 7.20 Z E Butcher B Purdon
4 12 Bubbled Up 12 fr 6,375.00 6/6 1-55.8 7.90 T M Williams M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
5 7 Kayla Marie 7 fr 4,735.00 3/3 1-55.9 8.40 Mark Purdon M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
6 9 Buzinga 9 fr 3,770.00 4/4 1-56.1 9.50 D J Dunn C T Dalgety
7 11 One Kool Kat 11 fr 3,770.00 11/11 1-59.1 24.80 A P T Poutama D W & Mrs C McGowan
8 1 Platinum Revolution 1 fr 3,770.00 2/2 1-59.3 25.70 L R Tritton S P & Mrs L R Tritton
9 2 Linc's Bute Girl 2 fr 3,770.00 12/12 1-59.8 27.90 B D Butcher (J) R W Green
10 6 Gold Rocks 6 fr 3,770.00 7/8 2-02.8 42.90 D J Butcher R W Green
11 5 Sezana 5 fr 3,770.00 9/9 2-03.0 44.10 B N Orange C T Dalgety
Pup 3 Fantasize 3 fr 3,770.00 8/7     T A Macfarlane T A Macfarlane
$150,000.00  
Scratchings
SCR 13 Kendra 13              
 
   
Divs: $1.80. $1.20. $13.80. $3.20. Quinella $82.70. Trifecta $605.00. First4 $4236.20.
Margins: 5 1/4 lengths, 2 lengths, 3/4 length
Times: Mile Rate: 1-54.2 Last 800m: 55.8 Last 400m: 28.2
Placed Horses:
     
Princess Tiffany 2015 2 B f Art Major - Dancing Diamonds   (by Bettor's Delight)
   Trainer: M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen, Rolleston
   Owner: B J Whitelock, Mrs C J Whitelock, P J Creighton, Mrs M C Creighton
   Breeder: B J Whitelock,Mrs C J Whitelock
  
Arma Indie 2015 2 Br f Well Said - Arma Courage   (by Courage Under Fire)
   Trainer: R J Dunn, Woodend Beach
   Owner: Miss D L Harrison, J P Mathers
   Breeder: Miss D L Harrison,J P Mathers
  
Havtime 2015 2 B f Mach Three - Bettor Move It   (by Bettor's Delight)
   Trainer: B Purdon, Clevedon
   Owner: Havtime Breeding Limited, Malcolm Little, Sarndra Little
   Breeder: Mrs C M Dalgety,Mrs M C Creighton,P J Creighton,D Zame
  

Harnesslink Media

