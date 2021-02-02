Day At The Track

Harness Racing Alumni Show - 10,000 listeners!

06:21 AM 02 Feb 2021 NZDT
Harness Racing Alumni Show
Harness Racing Alumni Show
The Weekly Harness Racing Alumni Show Podcast now attracts in the vicinity of 10,000 listeners each week, it was announced by podcast founder and host Freddie Hudson.
 
"Furthermore, I personally know of some prominent congress offices like Connor Lamb D Pa, Vern Buchanan R Fla, Andy Barr, R Marcy Kaptur D Oh, Donald Payne D NJ, all listened to the John Campbell episode and Congressman John Katko R NY, was a guest on our show and Tucker Carlson of Fox News tunes in on a regular basis.
 
Consequently we meaning myself, Trade Martin and Bob Marks are constantly inviting the prominent spokesmen of this great sport of harness racing to state their case on the Alumni Harness Racing Podcast" each week.
 
Harness Racing Alumni Show
02-Feb-2021 06:02 AM NZDT
Winter storm forces cancelation at Yonkers
02-Feb-2021 06:02 AM NZDT
In The Arsenal remains at Leatherstocking
02-Feb-2021 04:02 AM NZDT
The Downs at Pocono 2021 season preview
01-Feb-2021 12:02 PM NZDT
Meadowlands and Winners closed Monday
01-Feb-2021 12:02 PM NZDT
Monticello Raceway cancels Monday racing
01-Feb-2021 06:02 AM NZDT
Huge handle at The Big M $4,083,026
31-Jan-2021 19:01 PM NZDT
