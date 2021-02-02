Harness Racing Alumni Show - 10,000 listeners!

The Weekly Harness Racing Alumni Show Podcast now attracts in the vicinity of 10,000 listeners each week, it was announced by podcast founder and host Freddie Hudson.

"Furthermore, I personally know of some prominent congress offices like Connor Lamb D Pa, Vern Buchanan R Fla, Andy Barr, R Marcy Kaptur D Oh, Donald Payne D NJ, all listened to the John Campbell episode and Congressman John Katko R NY, was a guest on our show and Tucker Carlson of Fox News tunes in on a regular basis.

Consequently we meaning myself, Trade Martin and Bob Marks are constantly inviting the prominent spokesmen of this great sport of harness racing to state their case on the Alumni Harness Racing Podcast" each week.

Harness Racing Alumni Show