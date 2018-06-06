Hannelore Hanover remains on top in poll

Freehold, NJ --- Bit Of A Legend N and Lather Up joined the harness racing Top 10 in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll while Hannelore Hanover remained in the No.1 spot.

The top four horses from the first week of balloting remained unchanged in week two, with Hannelore Hanover followed by Shartin N, Filibuster Hanover, and Will Take Charge. All four were idle last week.

Battle of Lake Erie winner Bit Of A Legend N joined the rankings at No. 6, one position behind Atlanta. Keystone Velocity was seventh and Manchego eighth while Somebeachsomewheredivision winner Lather Up entered the Top 10 at No. 9. Battle of Lake Erie runner-up Rockin Ron completed the Top 10.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 2 – 6/5/2018

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Hannelore Hanover (17) 6tm 2-2-0-0 $99,863 300 1 2 Shartin N (7) 5pm 12-10-1-0 $418,975 286 2 3 Filibuster Hanover (5) 4pg 4-4-0-0 $177,725 271 3 4 Will Take Charge (2) 5tg 11-6-3-1 $205,268 187 4 5 Atlanta (2) 3tf 3-3-0-0 $127,284 177 6 6 Bit Of A Legend N 9ph 9-3-4-1 $330,775 115 -- 7 Keystone Velocity (1) 10ph 6-2-2-0 $320,000 100 5 8 Manchego (1) 3tf 1-1-0-0 $28,240 99 8 9 Lather Up 3pc 4-4-0-0 $58,915 71 -- 10 Rockin Ron 6pg 11-5-3-0 $217,750 67 7

Ariana G (50); Trump Nation (38); Six Pack (27); Marion Marauder (16), Dorsoduro Hanover (14); Jimmy Freight, Mach It So (11); Courtly Choice, NF Happenstance, Wes Delight (9); Always A Prince, Sell A Bit N (7); Blue Moon Stride, Done Well, Dunbar Hall, Easy Lover Hanover, Jet Airway (4); Fox Valley Gemini, Somewhere In LA, Ubettergo Go, Youaremycandygirl (3); Barn Girl, Crazy Wow, Dr J Hanover (2); Agent Q, Carol’s Z Tam, Fiftydallarbill, St Lads Neptune, Theresademoninme, Velocity Stifler (1).

by Ken Weingartner, USTA Media Relations Manager