Hannelore Hanover remains on top in poll

05:50 AM 06 Jun 2018 NZST
top-10.jpg

Freehold, NJ --- Bit Of A Legend N and Lather Up joined the harness racing Top 10 in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll while Hannelore Hanover remained in the No.1 spot.

The top four horses from the first week of balloting remained unchanged in week two, with Hannelore Hanover followed by Shartin N, Filibuster Hanover, and Will Take Charge. All four were idle last week.

Battle of Lake Erie winner Bit Of A Legend N joined the rankings at No. 6, one position behind Atlanta. Keystone Velocity was seventh and Manchego eighth while Somebeachsomewheredivision winner Lather Up entered the Top 10 at No. 9. Battle of Lake Erie runner-up Rockin Ron completed the Top 10.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 2 – 6/5/2018 

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Hannelore Hanover (17)

6tm

2-2-0-0

$99,863

300

1

2

Shartin N (7)

5pm

12-10-1-0

$418,975

286

2

3

Filibuster Hanover (5)

4pg

4-4-0-0

$177,725

271

3

4

Will Take Charge (2)

5tg

11-6-3-1

$205,268

187

4

5

Atlanta (2)

3tf

3-3-0-0

$127,284

177

6

6

Bit Of A Legend N

9ph

9-3-4-1

$330,775

115

--

7

Keystone Velocity (1)

10ph

6-2-2-0

$320,000

100

5

8

Manchego (1)

3tf

1-1-0-0

$28,240

99

8

9

Lather Up

3pc

4-4-0-0

$58,915

71

--

10

Rockin Ron

6pg

11-5-3-0

$217,750

67

7

Ariana G (50); Trump Nation (38); Six Pack (27); Marion Marauder (16), Dorsoduro Hanover (14); Jimmy Freight, Mach It So (11); Courtly Choice, NF Happenstance, Wes Delight (9); Always A Prince, Sell A Bit N (7); Blue Moon Stride, Done Well, Dunbar Hall, Easy Lover Hanover, Jet Airway (4); Fox Valley Gemini, Somewhere In LA, Ubettergo Go, Youaremycandygirl (3); Barn Girl, Crazy Wow, Dr J Hanover (2); Agent Q, Carol’s Z Tam, Fiftydallarbill, St Lads Neptune, Theresademoninme, Velocity Stifler (1).

by Ken Weingartner, USTA Media Relations Manager

