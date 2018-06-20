Lather Up climbs to No. 2 in Top Ten Poll

Lather Up jumped up to No.2 spot in the Top Ten Poll off his amazing 1:48.1 triumph in the NA Cup

Hightstown, NJ --- North America Cup champion Lather Up surged to No. 2 in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, but was unable to overtake Hannelore Hanover in the top spot.

Hannelore Hanover, the 2017 Horse of the Year in the U.S. and Canada, increased her points (plus-13) and first-place votes (plus-6) thanks to her third consecutive Armbro Flight Stakes victory last weekend.

Lather Up, undefeated in six races this year, added 117 points and received four first-place votes. He was ranked No. 5 last week. Roses Are Red winner Shartin N gained 49 points this week, despite dropping her lone first-place vote from a week ago, and remained No. 3 in the rankings.

Filibuster Hanover, who was idle, dropped 61 points and slipped from second to fourth while idle Atlanta rounded out the top five.

Goodtimes Stakes winner Wolfgang added 93 points this week to join the Top 10, at No. 7. He was the only newcomer to the Top 10. Rockin Ron dropped from the group.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 4 – 6/19/2018

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Hannelore Hanover (30) 6tm 4-4-0-0 $208,338 338 1 2 Lather Up (4) 3pc 6-6-0-0 $458,165 297 5 3 Shartin N 5pm 14-11-1-0 $560,923 269 3 4 Filibuster Hanover (1) 4pg 5-5-0-0 $202,225 224 2 5 Atlanta 3tf 3-3-0-0 $127,284 191 4 6 Manchego 3tf 2-2-0-0 $43,240 143 6 7 Wolfgang 3tc 2-2-0-0 $112,630 96 -- 8 Bit Of A Legend N 9ph 9-3-4-1 $330,775 89 7 9 Will Take Charge 5tg 12-6-3-1 $205,268 52 8 10 Keystone Velocity 10ph 6-2-2-0 $320,000 49 9

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.