Lather Up climbs to No. 2 in Top Ten Poll

03:42 AM 20 Jun 2018 NZST
Lather Up jumped up to No.2 spot in the Top Ten Poll off his amazing 1:48.1 triumph in the NA Cup
New Image Media photo

Hightstown, NJ --- North America Cup champion Lather Up surged to No. 2 in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, but was unable to overtake Hannelore Hanover in the top spot.

Hannelore Hanover, the 2017 Horse of the Year in the U.S. and Canada, increased her points (plus-13) and first-place votes (plus-6) thanks to her third consecutive Armbro Flight Stakes victory last weekend.

Lather Up, undefeated in six races this year, added 117 points and received four first-place votes. He was ranked No. 5 last week. Roses Are Red winner Shartin N gained 49 points this week, despite dropping her lone first-place vote from a week ago, and remained No. 3 in the rankings.

Filibuster Hanover, who was idle, dropped 61 points and slipped from second to fourth while idle Atlanta rounded out the top five.

Goodtimes Stakes winner Wolfgang added 93 points this week to join the Top 10, at No. 7. He was the only newcomer to the Top 10. Rockin Ron dropped from the group.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 4 – 6/19/2018

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Hannelore Hanover (30)

6tm

4-4-0-0

$208,338

338

1

2

Lather Up (4)

3pc

6-6-0-0

$458,165

297

5

3

Shartin N

5pm

14-11-1-0

$560,923

269

3

4

Filibuster Hanover (1)

4pg

5-5-0-0

$202,225

224

2

5

Atlanta

3tf

3-3-0-0

$127,284

191

4

6

Manchego

3tf

2-2-0-0

$43,240

143

6

7

Wolfgang

3tc

2-2-0-0

$112,630

96

--

8

Bit Of A Legend N

9ph

9-3-4-1

$330,775

89

7

9

Will Take Charge

5tg

12-6-3-1

$205,268

52

8

10

Keystone Velocity

10ph

6-2-2-0

$320,000

49

9

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

by Ken Weingartner, for the USTA 

 

