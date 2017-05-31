Breeders Crown poll Week 1

Art Rooney Pace winner Downbytheseaside is the No. 1-ranked horse in the first Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll of the year.

Art Rooney Pace winner Downbytheseaside is the No. 1-ranked harness racing horse in the first Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll of the year. The 3-year-old male pacer, who is 3-for-3 this season, received 21 of 35 first-place votes and was the poll’s leader by 60 points over second-place Lady Shadow.

Lady Shadow, a 6-year-old female pacer, won the Betsy Ross Mares Invitational last weekend for her second win in two starts this year. She received seven first-place votes.

New Zealand-bred Molson Pace winner Bit Of A Legend was third in the poll, followed by Maxie Lee Memorial Invitational champ Crazy Wow and the season’s leading money-earner Somewhere In LA.

A total of 54 horses received at least one point in the balloting.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 1 – 5/30/2017

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Downbytheseaside (21) 3pc 3-3-0-0 $188,910 295 -- 2 Lady Shadow (7) 6pm 2-2-0-0 $125,000 235 -- 3 Bit Of A Legend N (1) 8ph 10-3-2-3 $193,170 167 -- 4 Crazy Wow 5th 4-1-3-0 $131,500 134 -- 5 Somewhere In LA (2) 6pg 17-7-4-2 $346,500 129 -- 6 Mossdale Conner N (1) 8pg 4-4-0-0 $126,000 109 -- 7 Resolve (1) 6th 1-1-0-0 $93,000 91 -- 8 Keystone Velocity 9ph 8-3-0-1 $323,000 82 -- 9 Ariana G (1) 3tf 1-1-0-0 $10,000 75 -- 10 Fear The Dragon 3pc 3-3-0-0 $47,907 72 --

Also: Hannelore Hanover (65); Missile J (63); Huntsville (52); Mackenzie A (37); What The Hill (29); Broadway Donna (28); Clear Vision (25); Rock N’ Roll World (23); Rockeyed Optimist (17); Highalator (15); Cousin Mary (13); Lord Cromwell (12); Medusa, Mel Mara, Red Hot Herbie (11); Soto, Western Fame (10); Christen Me N, Enterprise (8); Safe From Terror, Sintra, Tequila Monday (7); Hemi Seelster, Tight Lines (6); American Virgin, Caviart Wonder, Major Uptrend, Sortie (5); Bags To Riches, Sandbetweenurtoes (4); Caviart Luca, Freeze Out, Keystone I Wish, Treviso (3); Barn Girl, Charmed Life, Mach It So, Magic Presto, Master Clave (2); Belle’svictoryring, Donttellmeagain, Knocking Around, Mach It A Par, Odds On Amethyst (1).

Huntsville received 1 first-place vote.

North American statistics only.

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications