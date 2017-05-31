Day At The Track

Breeders Crown poll Week 1

04:52 AM 31 May 2017 NZST
Downbytheseaside
Art Rooney Pace winner Downbytheseaside is the No. 1-ranked horse in the first Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll of the year.
Mike Lizzi Photo

Art Rooney Pace winner Downbytheseaside is the No. 1-ranked harness racing horse in the first Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll of the year. The 3-year-old male pacer, who is 3-for-3 this season, received 21 of 35 first-place votes and was the poll’s leader by 60 points over second-place Lady Shadow.

Lady Shadow, a 6-year-old female pacer, won the Betsy Ross Mares Invitational last weekend for her second win in two starts this year. She received seven first-place votes.

New Zealand-bred Molson Pace winner Bit Of A Legend was third in the poll, followed by Maxie Lee Memorial Invitational champ Crazy Wow and the season’s leading money-earner Somewhere In LA.

A total of 54 horses received at least one point in the balloting.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 1 – 5/30/2017

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Downbytheseaside (21)

3pc

3-3-0-0

$188,910

295

--

2

Lady Shadow (7)

6pm

2-2-0-0

$125,000

235

--

3

Bit Of A Legend N (1)

8ph

10-3-2-3

$193,170

167

--

4

Crazy Wow

5th

4-1-3-0

$131,500

134

--

5

Somewhere In LA (2)

6pg

17-7-4-2

$346,500

129

--

6

Mossdale Conner N (1)

8pg

4-4-0-0

$126,000

109

--

7

Resolve (1)

6th

1-1-0-0

$93,000

91

--

8

Keystone Velocity

9ph

8-3-0-1

$323,000

82

--

9

Ariana G (1)

3tf

1-1-0-0

$10,000

75

--

10

Fear The Dragon

3pc

3-3-0-0

$47,907

72

--

Also: Hannelore Hanover (65); Missile J (63); Huntsville (52); Mackenzie A (37); What The Hill (29); Broadway Donna (28); Clear Vision (25); Rock N’ Roll World (23); Rockeyed Optimist (17); Highalator (15); Cousin Mary (13); Lord Cromwell (12); Medusa, Mel Mara, Red Hot Herbie (11); Soto, Western Fame (10); Christen Me N, Enterprise (8); Safe From Terror, Sintra, Tequila Monday (7); Hemi Seelster, Tight Lines (6); American Virgin, Caviart Wonder, Major Uptrend, Sortie (5); Bags To Riches, Sandbetweenurtoes (4); Caviart Luca, Freeze Out, Keystone I Wish, Treviso (3); Barn Girl, Charmed Life, Mach It So, Magic Presto, Master Clave (2); Belle’svictoryring, Donttellmeagain, Knocking Around, Mach It A Par, Odds On Amethyst (1).

Huntsville received 1 first-place vote.

North American statistics only.

 

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications 
