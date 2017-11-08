Little movement in this week's Poll

Freehold, NJ --- There was little movement in this week's Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, with the top four horses remaining unchanged. Ariana G continues to lead the harness racing poll with 321 points, with Hannelore Hanover second, followed by Manchego and Fear The Dragon.

Downbytheseaside, who won the Monument Circle at Hoosier Park on Saturday night, moved from sixth place into fifth. What The Hill, a ninth-place finisher in the Carl Erskine on the same night, dropped from fifth place to sixth.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 24 – 11/7/2017

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Ariana G (14) 3tf 15-12-2-1 $1,123,690 321 1 2 Hannelore Hanover (12) 5tm 16-9-5-0 $952,879 308 2 3 Manchego (6) 2tf 12-12-0-0 $873,948 291 3 4 Fear The Dragon (3) 3pc 16-12-2-0 $1,264,391 182 4 5 Downbytheseaside 3pc 19-11-2-3 $1,325,922 156 6 6 What The Hill 3tc 16-8-1-2 $758,776 116 5 7 Emoticon Hanover 4tm 12-5-3-3 $385,666 113 7 8 Blazin Britches 3pf 15-11-2-0 $540,424 90 8 9 Youaremycandygirl 2pf 9-7-0-0 $627,195 89 9 10 Stay Hungry 2pc 8-6-0-0 $437,964 26 10

Agent Q (24); Huntsville, Pure Country (23); Twister Bi (21); Keystone Velocity (18); Marion Marauder (17); Lost In Time (15); Crazy Wow (14); Resolve (12); International Moni (10); Alarm Detector (9); Filibuster Hanover (8); Beckhams Z Tam, Kissin In The Sand (7); Fiftydallarbill, Ice Attraction (5); Barn Bella (4); Devious Man, Phaetosive (3); All Bets Off, Caviart Ally, Easy Lover Hanover, Fourth Dimension, Nike Franco N (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications