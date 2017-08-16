Day At The Track

Little movement in this week's Poll

04:53 AM 05 Aug 2015 NZST
Freehold, NJ --- There was little movement in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, but that could change substantially following this Saturday’s stakes-filled harness racing card at the Meadowlands, headlined by the $1.2 million Hambletonian Stakes for 3-year-old trotters.

Wiggle It Jiggleit, In The Arsenal, Dude’s The Man and Artspeak compete in the Cane Pace; Bee A Magician and Shake It Cerry are in the Fresh Yankee; Pinkman, Mission Brief and Uncle Lasse are in the Hambletonian; and State Treasurer, Doo Wop Hanover and JK Endofanera are in the U.S. Pacing Championship.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 12 – 8/4/2015 

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

A/G/S

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Wiggle It Jiggleit (25)

3pg

15-14-1-0

$961,092

330

1

2

JL Cruze (5)

4tg

18-16-2-0

$612,788

303

2

3

Bee A Magician (5)

5tm

9-8-1-0

$432,070

289

3

4

Pinkman

3tg

7-6-1-0

$620,965

216

4

5

Wakizashi Hanover

3pg

10-6-2-1

$639,902

191

5

6

Mission Brief

3tf

4-3-1-0

$200,347

101

7

7

State Treasurer

6ph

10-4-1-3

$311,090

84

6

8

Doo Wop Hanover

4ph

12-6-2-1

$270,826

81

8

9

Shake It Cerry

4tm

10-3-1-2

$199,013

47

9

10

In The Arsenal

3pc

9-5-1-1

$362,405

44

10

Also: Dude’s The Man (31); Uncle Lasse (22); Barn Doll (19); Moonlit Dance, Spirit To Win (18); Rockeyed Optimist (14); Freaky Feet Pete (12); JK Endofanera (11); Artspeak, Melmerby Beach, P H Supercam (8); Broadway Donna, Handover Belle (7); Father Patrick, Split The House (6); Magnum J, Southwind Frank, Split The House (5); Canepa Hanover, Free Show (4); Anndrovette, Flanagan Memory, Foiled Again (3); Betting Line, Lady Shadow, Pure Country (2); Centurion ATM, Cinamony, Color’s A Virgin, Daylon Magician, Lock Down Lindy, Wind Of The North (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications

