Little movement in this week's Poll

Freehold, NJ --- There was little movement in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, but that could change substantially following this Saturday’s stakes-filled harness racing card at the Meadowlands, headlined by the $1.2 million Hambletonian Stakes for 3-year-old trotters.
Wiggle It Jiggleit, In The Arsenal, Dude’s The Man and Artspeak compete in the Cane Pace; Bee A Magician and Shake It Cerry are in the Fresh Yankee; Pinkman, Mission Brief and Uncle Lasse are in the Hambletonian; and State Treasurer, Doo Wop Hanover and JK Endofanera are in the U.S. Pacing Championship.
Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 12 – 8/4/2015
|
Rank
|
Name (First Place Votes)
|
A/G/S
|
Record
|
Earnings
|
Points
|
Pvs
|
1
|
Wiggle It Jiggleit (25)
|
3pg
|
15-14-1-0
|
$961,092
|
330
|
1
|
2
|
JL Cruze (5)
|
4tg
|
18-16-2-0
|
$612,788
|
303
|
2
|
3
|
Bee A Magician (5)
|
5tm
|
9-8-1-0
|
$432,070
|
289
|
3
|
4
|
Pinkman
|
3tg
|
7-6-1-0
|
$620,965
|
216
|
4
|
5
|
Wakizashi Hanover
|
3pg
|
10-6-2-1
|
$639,902
|
191
|
5
|
6
|
Mission Brief
|
3tf
|
4-3-1-0
|
$200,347
|
101
|
7
|
7
|
State Treasurer
|
6ph
|
10-4-1-3
|
$311,090
|
84
|
6
|
8
|
Doo Wop Hanover
|
4ph
|
12-6-2-1
|
$270,826
|
81
|
8
|
9
|
Shake It Cerry
|
4tm
|
10-3-1-2
|
$199,013
|
47
|
9
|
10
|
In The Arsenal
|
3pc
|
9-5-1-1
|
$362,405
|
44
|
10
Also: Dude’s The Man (31); Uncle Lasse (22); Barn Doll (19); Moonlit Dance, Spirit To Win (18); Rockeyed Optimist (14); Freaky Feet Pete (12); JK Endofanera (11); Artspeak, Melmerby Beach, P H Supercam (8); Broadway Donna, Handover Belle (7); Father Patrick, Split The House (6); Magnum J, Southwind Frank, Split The House (5); Canepa Hanover, Free Show (4); Anndrovette, Flanagan Memory, Foiled Again (3); Betting Line, Lady Shadow, Pure Country (2); Centurion ATM, Cinamony, Color’s A Virgin, Daylon Magician, Lock Down Lindy, Wind Of The North (1).
by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications