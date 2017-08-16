Little movement in this week's Poll

Freehold, NJ --- There was little movement in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, but that could change substantially following this Saturday’s stakes-filled harness racing card at the Meadowlands, headlined by the $1.2 million Hambletonian Stakes for 3-year-old trotters.

Wiggle It Jiggleit, In The Arsenal, Dude’s The Man and Artspeak compete in the Cane Pace; Bee A Magician and Shake It Cerry are in the Fresh Yankee; Pinkman, Mission Brief and Uncle Lasse are in the Hambletonian; and State Treasurer, Doo Wop Hanover and JK Endofanera are in the U.S. Pacing Championship.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 12 – 8/4/2015

Rank Name (First Place Votes) A/G/S Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Wiggle It Jiggleit (25) 3pg 15-14-1-0 $961,092 330 1 2 JL Cruze (5) 4tg 18-16-2-0 $612,788 303 2 3 Bee A Magician (5) 5tm 9-8-1-0 $432,070 289 3 4 Pinkman 3tg 7-6-1-0 $620,965 216 4 5 Wakizashi Hanover 3pg 10-6-2-1 $639,902 191 5 6 Mission Brief 3tf 4-3-1-0 $200,347 101 7 7 State Treasurer 6ph 10-4-1-3 $311,090 84 6 8 Doo Wop Hanover 4ph 12-6-2-1 $270,826 81 8 9 Shake It Cerry 4tm 10-3-1-2 $199,013 47 9 10 In The Arsenal 3pc 9-5-1-1 $362,405 44 10

Also: Dude’s The Man (31); Uncle Lasse (22); Barn Doll (19); Moonlit Dance, Spirit To Win (18); Rockeyed Optimist (14); Freaky Feet Pete (12); JK Endofanera (11); Artspeak, Melmerby Beach, P H Supercam (8); Broadway Donna, Handover Belle (7); Father Patrick, Split The House (6); Magnum J, Southwind Frank, Split The House (5); Canepa Hanover, Free Show (4); Anndrovette, Flanagan Memory, Foiled Again (3); Betting Line, Lady Shadow, Pure Country (2); Centurion ATM, Cinamony, Color’s A Virgin, Daylon Magician, Lock Down Lindy, Wind Of The North (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications