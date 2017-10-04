Day At The Track

Lady Shadow makes move in this week's Poll

06:20 AM 28 Sep 2016 NZDT
Lady Shadow
Freehold, NJ --- Five-year-old female pacer Lady Shadow was the week’s biggest mover in the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, climbing from ninth to sixth in the harness racing rankings following her win in the Milton Stakes last weekend.

Wiggle It Jiggleit, who was idle, remains No. 1. The next four spots also are unchanged, with Hannelore Hanover, Always B Miki, Betting Line, and Marion Marauder rounding out the top five.

Hannelore Hanover won last week’s Centaur Trotting Classic while Always B Miki captured the Hoosier Park Pacing Derby and Betting Line won the Little Brown Jug. Marion Marauder did not race.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 19 – 9/27/2016

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

A/G/S

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Wiggle It Jiggleit (22)

4pg

21-13-6-2

$1,424,337

324

1

2

Hannelore Hanover (1)

4tm

17-15-2-0

$896,111

281

2

3

Always B Miki (4)

5ph

13-8-4-0

$961,792

274

3

4

Betting Line (8)

3pc

14-13-1-0

$1,372,386

272

4

5

Marion Marauder

3tc

12-9-2-0

$1,257,782

208

5

6

Lady Shadow

5pm

16-9-2-1

$618,481

106

9

7

Racing Hill

3pc

12-5-5-2

$1,225,550

94

6

8

Resolve

5th

8-4-1-1

$538,740

81

8

9

Southwind Frank

3tc

11-6-4-0

$941,218

74

7

10

Ariana G

2tf

8-7-0-0

$407,092

43

10

 

Also: Pure Country (42); Bar Hopping (29); L A Delight (27); Control The Moment (13); Western Fame (10); Freaky Feet Pete (9); Caprice Hill, Darlinonthebeach (8); Homicide Hunter (5); Beyond Delight, Shamballa (4); All The Time, Blenheim, Downbytheseaside, Idyllic Beach (2); Arsenic (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications

