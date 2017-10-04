Lady Shadow makes move in this week's Poll

Freehold, NJ --- Five-year-old female pacer Lady Shadow was the week’s biggest mover in the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, climbing from ninth to sixth in the harness racing rankings following her win in the Milton Stakes last weekend.
Wiggle It Jiggleit, who was idle, remains No. 1. The next four spots also are unchanged, with Hannelore Hanover, Always B Miki, Betting Line, and Marion Marauder rounding out the top five.
Hannelore Hanover won last week’s Centaur Trotting Classic while Always B Miki captured the Hoosier Park Pacing Derby and Betting Line won the Little Brown Jug. Marion Marauder did not race.
The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.
Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 19 – 9/27/2016
|
Rank
|
Name (First Place Votes)
|
A/G/S
|
Record
|
Earnings
|
Points
|
Pvs
|
1
|
Wiggle It Jiggleit (22)
|
4pg
|
21-13-6-2
|
$1,424,337
|
324
|
1
|
2
|
Hannelore Hanover (1)
|
4tm
|
17-15-2-0
|
$896,111
|
281
|
2
|
3
|
Always B Miki (4)
|
5ph
|
13-8-4-0
|
$961,792
|
274
|
3
|
4
|
Betting Line (8)
|
3pc
|
14-13-1-0
|
$1,372,386
|
272
|
4
|
5
|
Marion Marauder
|
3tc
|
12-9-2-0
|
$1,257,782
|
208
|
5
|
6
|
Lady Shadow
|
5pm
|
16-9-2-1
|
$618,481
|
106
|
9
|
7
|
Racing Hill
|
3pc
|
12-5-5-2
|
$1,225,550
|
94
|
6
|
8
|
Resolve
|
5th
|
8-4-1-1
|
$538,740
|
81
|
8
|
9
|
Southwind Frank
|
3tc
|
11-6-4-0
|
$941,218
|
74
|
7
|
10
|
Ariana G
|
2tf
|
8-7-0-0
|
$407,092
|
43
|
10
Also: Pure Country (42); Bar Hopping (29); L A Delight (27); Control The Moment (13); Western Fame (10); Freaky Feet Pete (9); Caprice Hill, Darlinonthebeach (8); Homicide Hunter (5); Beyond Delight, Shamballa (4); All The Time, Blenheim, Downbytheseaside, Idyllic Beach (2); Arsenic (1).
by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications