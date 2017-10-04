Lady Shadow makes move in this week's Poll

Freehold, NJ --- Five-year-old female pacer Lady Shadow was the week’s biggest mover in the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, climbing from ninth to sixth in the harness racing rankings following her win in the Milton Stakes last weekend.

Wiggle It Jiggleit, who was idle, remains No. 1. The next four spots also are unchanged, with Hannelore Hanover, Always B Miki, Betting Line, and Marion Marauder rounding out the top five.

Hannelore Hanover won last week’s Centaur Trotting Classic while Always B Miki captured the Hoosier Park Pacing Derby and Betting Line won the Little Brown Jug. Marion Marauder did not race.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 19 – 9/27/2016

Rank Name (First Place Votes) A/G/S Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Wiggle It Jiggleit (22) 4pg 21-13-6-2 $1,424,337 324 1 2 Hannelore Hanover (1) 4tm 17-15-2-0 $896,111 281 2 3 Always B Miki (4) 5ph 13-8-4-0 $961,792 274 3 4 Betting Line (8) 3pc 14-13-1-0 $1,372,386 272 4 5 Marion Marauder 3tc 12-9-2-0 $1,257,782 208 5 6 Lady Shadow 5pm 16-9-2-1 $618,481 106 9 7 Racing Hill 3pc 12-5-5-2 $1,225,550 94 6 8 Resolve 5th 8-4-1-1 $538,740 81 8 9 Southwind Frank 3tc 11-6-4-0 $941,218 74 7 10 Ariana G 2tf 8-7-0-0 $407,092 43 10

Also: Pure Country (42); Bar Hopping (29); L A Delight (27); Control The Moment (13); Western Fame (10); Freaky Feet Pete (9); Caprice Hill, Darlinonthebeach (8); Homicide Hunter (5); Beyond Delight, Shamballa (4); All The Time, Blenheim, Downbytheseaside, Idyllic Beach (2); Arsenic (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications