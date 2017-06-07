Wiggle It Jiggleit is unanimous No. 1 in Poll

Freehold, NJ --- Wiggle It Jiggleit is the unanimous No. 1 in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Poll following his track record win in Sunday’s Dorothy Mullin Invitational at Harrah’s Philadelphia. Wiggle It Jiggleit, a 4-year-old male pacer, won in 1:47.3 to set the mark for the fastest mile ever at Philly.
Rockin Ron, who finished second to Wiggle It Jiggleit in the Mullin Invitational, is No. 2 followed by New Zealand-bred male pacer Bit Of A Legend, female trotter Bee A Magician, and male pacer Always B Miki.
Resolve, a 5-year-old male trotter who finished second in both his elimination and the final of Sunday’s Elitloppet in Stockholm, joined the Top 10 at No. 9.
The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.
Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 2 – 5/31/2016
|
Rank
|
Name (First Place Votes)
|
A/G/S
|
Record
|
Earnings
|
Points
|
Pvs
|
1
|
Wiggle It Jiggleit (35)
|
4pg
|
9-6-3-0
|
$389,765
|
350
|
1
|
2
|
Rockin Ron
|
4pg
|
12-10-2-0
|
$257,690
|
199
|
4
|
3
|
Bit Of A Legend N
|
7ph
|
13-9-2-0
|
$473,750
|
181
|
2
|
4
|
Bee A Magician
|
6tm
|
3-3-0-0
|
$107,000
|
176
|
3
|
5
|
Always B Miki
|
5ph
|
3-2-1-0
|
$31,250
|
143
|
7
|
6
|
Check Six
|
3pc
|
4-4-0-0
|
$328,443
|
118
|
5
|
7
|
Southwind Frank
|
3tc
|
1-1-0-0
|
$12,500
|
104
|
8
|
8
|
Freaky Feet Pete
|
4ph
|
4-3-0-1
|
$55,500
|
96
|
10
|
9
|
Resolve
|
5th
|
4-0-2-0
|
$162,365*
|
82
|
--
|
10
|
Maestro Blue Chip
|
4th
|
11-10-0-1
|
$154,000
|
73
|
6
Also: Pinkman (52); Pure Country (46); All Bets Off (41); Obrigado (36); Missile J (32); Rockeyed Optimist (31); JL Cruze (20); Darlinonthebeach, Venus Delight (16); Nickle Bag (14); Evenin Of Pleasure (13); Boston Red Rocks (12); Cufflink Hanover (11); Yagonnakissmeornot (10); Dayson (8); Betting Line (7); Shamballa, Split The House (6); Bushwacker, Good Will Hanover, Hannelore Hanover, L A Delight (4); I Said Diamonds, Sell A Bit N (3); Bigtown Hero (2); Mach It So, Mel Mara (1).
* Resolve's earnings are approximate pending official receipt of purse information and currency exchange for foreign earnings
by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications