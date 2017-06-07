Day At The Track

Wiggle It Jiggleit is unanimous No. 1 in Poll

04:42 AM 01 Jun 2016 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
top-10.jpg

Freehold, NJ --- Wiggle It Jiggleit is the unanimous No. 1 in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Poll following his track record win in Sunday’s Dorothy Mullin Invitational at Harrah’s Philadelphia. Wiggle It Jiggleit, a 4-year-old male pacer, won in 1:47.3 to set the mark for the fastest mile ever at Philly.

Rockin Ron, who finished second to Wiggle It Jiggleit in the Mullin Invitational, is No. 2 followed by New Zealand-bred male pacer Bit Of A Legend, female trotter Bee A Magician, and male pacer Always B Miki.

Resolve, a 5-year-old male trotter who finished second in both his elimination and the final of Sunday’s Elitloppet in Stockholm, joined the Top 10 at No. 9.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 2 – 5/31/2016

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

A/G/S

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Wiggle It Jiggleit (35)

4pg

9-6-3-0

$389,765

350

1

2

Rockin Ron

4pg

12-10-2-0

$257,690

199

4

3

Bit Of A Legend N

7ph

13-9-2-0

$473,750

181

2

4

Bee A Magician

6tm

3-3-0-0

$107,000

176

3

5

Always B Miki

5ph

3-2-1-0

$31,250

143

7

6

Check Six

3pc

4-4-0-0

$328,443

118

5

7

Southwind Frank

3tc

1-1-0-0

$12,500

104

8

8

Freaky Feet Pete

4ph

4-3-0-1

$55,500

96

10

9

Resolve

5th

4-0-2-0

$162,365*

82

--

10

Maestro Blue Chip

4th

11-10-0-1

$154,000

73

6

Also: Pinkman (52); Pure Country (46); All Bets Off (41); Obrigado (36); Missile J (32); Rockeyed Optimist (31); JL Cruze (20); Darlinonthebeach, Venus Delight (16); Nickle Bag (14); Evenin Of Pleasure (13); Boston Red Rocks (12); Cufflink Hanover (11); Yagonnakissmeornot (10); Dayson (8); Betting Line (7); Shamballa, Split The House (6); Bushwacker, Good Will Hanover, Hannelore Hanover, L A Delight (4); I Said Diamonds, Sell A Bit N (3); Bigtown Hero (2); Mach It So, Mel Mara (1).

<p 0in="" 0pt;"="" style="font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);">* Resolve’s earnings are approximate pending official receipt of purse information and currency exchange for foreign earnings

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Ariana G and Huntsville climb in Poll
07-Jun-2017 05:06 AM NZST
New York Sire Stakes at Buffalo Raceway
07-Jun-2017 05:06 AM NZST
A new player for team Miller
07-Jun-2017 05:06 AM NZST
Dan Patch Awards at Orlando's Rosen Shingle Creek
07-Jun-2017 03:06 AM NZST
Upper-level claimers take the spotlight
06-Jun-2017 17:06 PM NZST
Somesizesomestyle finds Plainridge a perfect fit
06-Jun-2017 13:06 PM NZST
"Class" prevails Monday
06-Jun-2017 13:06 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News