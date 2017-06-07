Wiggle It Jiggleit is unanimous No. 1 in Poll

Freehold, NJ --- Wiggle It Jiggleit is the unanimous No. 1 in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Poll following his track record win in Sunday’s Dorothy Mullin Invitational at Harrah’s Philadelphia. Wiggle It Jiggleit, a 4-year-old male pacer, won in 1:47.3 to set the mark for the fastest mile ever at Philly.

Rockin Ron, who finished second to Wiggle It Jiggleit in the Mullin Invitational, is No. 2 followed by New Zealand-bred male pacer Bit Of A Legend, female trotter Bee A Magician, and male pacer Always B Miki.

Resolve, a 5-year-old male trotter who finished second in both his elimination and the final of Sunday’s Elitloppet in Stockholm, joined the Top 10 at No. 9.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 2 – 5/31/2016

Rank Name (First Place Votes) A/G/S Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Wiggle It Jiggleit (35) 4pg 9-6-3-0 $389,765 350 1 2 Rockin Ron 4pg 12-10-2-0 $257,690 199 4 3 Bit Of A Legend N 7ph 13-9-2-0 $473,750 181 2 4 Bee A Magician 6tm 3-3-0-0 $107,000 176 3 5 Always B Miki 5ph 3-2-1-0 $31,250 143 7 6 Check Six 3pc 4-4-0-0 $328,443 118 5 7 Southwind Frank 3tc 1-1-0-0 $12,500 104 8 8 Freaky Feet Pete 4ph 4-3-0-1 $55,500 96 10 9 Resolve 5th 4-0-2-0 $162,365* 82 -- 10 Maestro Blue Chip 4th 11-10-0-1 $154,000 73 6

Also: Pinkman (52); Pure Country (46); All Bets Off (41); Obrigado (36); Missile J (32); Rockeyed Optimist (31); JL Cruze (20); Darlinonthebeach, Venus Delight (16); Nickle Bag (14); Evenin Of Pleasure (13); Boston Red Rocks (12); Cufflink Hanover (11); Yagonnakissmeornot (10); Dayson (8); Betting Line (7); Shamballa, Split The House (6); Bushwacker, Good Will Hanover, Hannelore Hanover, L A Delight (4); I Said Diamonds, Sell A Bit N (3); Bigtown Hero (2); Mach It So, Mel Mara (1).

* Resolve's earnings are approximate pending official receipt of purse information and currency exchange for foreign earnings

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications