Day At The Track

Twister Bi climbs into Poll

04:44 AM 18 Oct 2017 NZDT
Twister Bi, harness racing
Twister Bi
Mike Lizzi Photo

Freehold, NJ --- Yonkers International Trot winner Twister Bi made his one appearance in North America count, parlaying his harness racing victory last Saturday into a spot in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll. The 5-year-old male trotter received three first-place votes off his world-record performance and landed at No. 10 in the rankings.

Otherwise, there was little change in the Top 10 ahead of this weekend’s Breeders Crown eliminations. Fear The Dragon, Ariana G, Manchego, Hannelore Hanover, and Downbytheseaside held their positions in one through five while Resolve remained sixth.

Emoticon Hanover moved up one spot from eighth to seventh as recently retired Huntsville dropped a notch.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Fear The Dragon (19)

3pc

15-12-2-0

$1,264,391

317

1

2

Ariana G (10)

3tf

14-11-2-1

$873,690

303

2

3

Manchego (3)

2tf

10-10-0-0

$563,948

263

3

4

Hannelore Hanover

5tm

14-7-5-0

$677,254

242

4

5

Downbytheseaside

3pc

16-9-1-3

$1,072,235

169

5

6

Resolve

6th

11-4-2-1

$485,149

89

6

7

Emoticon Hanover

4tm

11-4-3-3

$248,166

79

8

8

Huntsville

3pc

14-8-4-1

$1,014,428

73

7

9

Blazin Britches

3pf

13-10-2-0

$290,424

65

9

10

Twister Bi (3)

5th

12-5-2-3

$1,028,768

55

--

Filibuster Hanover (45); Agent Q (26); Marion Marauder (22); Lost In Time, What The Hill (21); Caviart Ally (20); Alarm Detector (19); All Bets Off (14); Nike Franco N (13); Devious Man (11); Crazy Wow (9); Rainbow Room (8); Pure Country (7); Nutcracker Sweet (6); Blue Moon Stride, Youaremycandygirl (4); Barn Bella, Dealt A Winner, Idyllic Beach, On A Sunny Day (3); Funknwaffles, Keystone Velocity (2); Fourth Dimension, R First Class, Rockin Ron, Two AM (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications

