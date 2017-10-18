Twister Bi climbs into Poll

Freehold, NJ --- Yonkers International Trot winner Twister Bi made his one appearance in North America count, parlaying his harness racing victory last Saturday into a spot in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll. The 5-year-old male trotter received three first-place votes off his world-record performance and landed at No. 10 in the rankings.

Otherwise, there was little change in the Top 10 ahead of this weekend’s Breeders Crown eliminations. Fear The Dragon, Ariana G, Manchego, Hannelore Hanover, and Downbytheseaside held their positions in one through five while Resolve remained sixth.

Emoticon Hanover moved up one spot from eighth to seventh as recently retired Huntsville dropped a notch.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Fear The Dragon (19) 3pc 15-12-2-0 $1,264,391 317 1 2 Ariana G (10) 3tf 14-11-2-1 $873,690 303 2 3 Manchego (3) 2tf 10-10-0-0 $563,948 263 3 4 Hannelore Hanover 5tm 14-7-5-0 $677,254 242 4 5 Downbytheseaside 3pc 16-9-1-3 $1,072,235 169 5 6 Resolve 6th 11-4-2-1 $485,149 89 6 7 Emoticon Hanover 4tm 11-4-3-3 $248,166 79 8 8 Huntsville 3pc 14-8-4-1 $1,014,428 73 7 9 Blazin Britches 3pf 13-10-2-0 $290,424 65 9 10 Twister Bi (3) 5th 12-5-2-3 $1,028,768 55 --

Filibuster Hanover (45); Agent Q (26); Marion Marauder (22); Lost In Time, What The Hill (21); Caviart Ally (20); Alarm Detector (19); All Bets Off (14); Nike Franco N (13); Devious Man (11); Crazy Wow (9); Rainbow Room (8); Pure Country (7); Nutcracker Sweet (6); Blue Moon Stride, Youaremycandygirl (4); Barn Bella, Dealt A Winner, Idyllic Beach, On A Sunny Day (3); Funknwaffles, Keystone Velocity (2); Fourth Dimension, R First Class, Rockin Ron, Two AM (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications